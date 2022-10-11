Bloomerang Appoints Sonia Clark As Chief People Officer

Company Adds to Leadership Team to Optimize the Well-Being of Employees and Nonprofit Customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced they welcomed Sonia Clark as the company's Chief People Officer. As Bloomerang's Chief People Officer, Clark will lead all aspects of improving the employee experience. She will focus on building a more cohesive and connective employee experience for a remote-first workforce.

"Sonia is uniquely qualified to help us meet and keep the commitments that we make to our customers and employees," says Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang's Chief Executive Officer. "Her integrated approach ensures that the people who define Bloomerang are in the best position to help nonprofit customers thrive. When you take great care of your employees, it's much easier to delight your customers as they work to achieve their missions."

Sonia brings more than 25 years of business, marketing, Executive Coaching and Human Resources experience in high-tech, consumer products, manufacturing, medical devices, and financial technology companies. Foundationally, Sonia developed important business and people development skills and best practices from early in her career and successfully applied those learnings to high-growth organizations to motivate people to do their jobs well. She spent the past several years as the VP of Talent Strategy & Human Resources at Trivium Corporate Solutions and has been committed to customer-focused roles at high-tech companies for the past 20 years.

"I was drawn to Bloomerang because of the opportunity to strategically and systematically strengthen how each employee contributes to the nonprofit customer journey," says Clark. "I am excited to be a part of the Bloomerang Team and play a role in how we can optimize employee experience, performance, and well-being in order to make nonprofits' lives better."

Sonia joins Bloomerang in the midst of an exciting phase of growth for the company. Earlier this year, Bloomerang was named a " Best Place to Work in Indiana " in 2022, and launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns.

