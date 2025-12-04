Bloomerang Clients Raise Record $76M on GivingTuesday--More Than Doubling Industry Average Growth

Federal Funding Pullbacks Didn't Slow Generosity—Bloomerang Nonprofits Prove It on GivingTuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the industry's leading fundraising, CRM and volunteer management platform, announced that nonprofits using its Giving Platform achieved record results on GivingTuesday 2025—raising $76 million in donations, a 33% increase from 2024 and more than double the sector increase of 13%.

More than 21,000 donations were made via digital wallet—an increase of 82% from 2024—and recurring donations increased 66%. Nonprofits also sent 14 million emails through the Bloomerang Giving Platform and generated over 1 million reports, supported by 100% uptime throughout the day.

These results reinforce a multi-year pattern: even in the face of shrinking federal funding, and rising operating pressures, generosity endures—especially when nonprofits make timely, compelling asks and invest in technology that can facilitate generosity.

"This year's results are a powerful reminder that nonprofits don't have to navigate these challenges alone," said Dennis Fois, chief executive officer at Bloomerang. "When organizations have the right platform and the right partner, they can unleash generosity, deepen supporter relationships, and raise more—even in a year marked by funding cuts, uncertainty and heightened community need. Nonprofit resilience paired with the right tools continues to make all the difference."

Across the country, nonprofits echoed these results, demonstrating how strong donor engagement and modern systems translate into real-world success:

FamilieSCN2A exceeded its goal, raising more than $66,000 with a matching gift and crediting Bloomerang's segmentation, real-time tracking and seamless email integration for enabling quick, personal outreach.

March Fourth reported that Bloomerang's intuitive giving experience and real-time tracking "kept us organized, responsive, and energized," helping them surpass 80% of their $30,000 goal in a single day.

Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space similarly noted that Bloomerang-powered email outreach generated their strongest donor response, helping them sustain year-over-year results and bring new supporters into their network.

"Giving Tuesday is a good reminder of what really matters: when nonprofits need us most, the platform has to just work," said Tommy Vacek, chief technology officer at Bloomerang. "Our job is to remove anything that gets in the way by keeping the infrastructure fast, secure, and stable so nothing interrupts the moment a donor decides to give. When we do that well, nonprofits can focus entirely on the work that matters."

Over the past four years—through post-pandemic fatigue, socio-economic challenges, and continued funding constraints in 2025—Bloomerang customers have consistently outperformed sector norms. Their GivingTuesday success underscores that investing in modern systems and donor engagement strategies allows nonprofits to do more with more and turn resilience into sustainable growth.

About Bloomerang - Bloomerang is the complete donor, volunteer, and fundraising management solution that helps nonprofits across the U.S. deliver a better giving experience and create thriving organizations. Combining an intuitive, purpose-built giving platform with expert, human support, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve supporter relationships, and raise more. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause. To learn more, visit bloomerang.com.

