Bloomerang Launches Bloomerang Volunteer to Expand Nonprofits' Relationships with Supporters

Following Q1 acquisition of InitLive, volunteer management solution is fully integrated with Bloomerang donor management to identify cross-over potential amongst donors and volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today launched Bloomerang Volunteer–to transform how nonprofits attract, engage, and sustain authentic relationships with individuals who are critical to their volunteer-based programs, while maximizing fundraising. Following the company's acquisition of InitLive earlier this year, Bloomerang rebranded the volunteer management platform and completed the integration with its donor management platform.

This integration supports Bloomerang's mission to deliver the nonprofit relationship management platform of the future and create a thriving community of donors and volunteers. Through a two-way sync of constituent profiles and volunteer activity data between Bloomerang Volunteer and its donor management platform, volunteer managers, community event coordinators, and fundraisers have a comprehensive view of supporter engagement in one place.

"The volunteer profile integration is a wonderful advantage," shares Anna Unruh, director of community engagement at Joy Meadows Foster Community in Linwood, Kansas. "This is a huge timesaver for our staff! Syncing is easy and quick and all of our constituent and volunteer information is in one place."

"Long-term donor engagement and retention continues to be a top concern for nonprofits, and there's an increasing need for growth-minded organizations to have supporter information at their fingertips," says Dennis Fois, chief executive officer at Bloomerang. "We're excited to bring two vital groups that help power nonprofits together in a single platform–donors and volunteers. The integration of volunteer and donor activity will help customers make the best use of their time in cultivating relationships that drive sustainable growth and maximize their impact."

Among other factors that impact successful fundraising, new donor acquisition is a perennial challenge for nonprofits; however, with this latest offering nonprofits can bring more knowledge about volunteers together with Bloomerang donor management to identify dedicated volunteers who have high potential to be repeat donors. Effective and consistent communications are linked to encourage participation and support, which leads to more predictable revenue streams needed for long-term sustainability.

With Bloomerang Volunteer , nonprofits can:

Create Super Supporters: Two-way constituent sync surfaces volunteers likely to become repeat donors and increase fundraising revenue. And, volunteer managers can tap into diverse talents of generous, engaged donors, offer tangible ways to connect with their cause, and ultimately grow their volunteer teams.





Two-way constituent sync surfaces volunteers likely to become repeat donors and increase fundraising revenue. And, volunteer managers can tap into diverse talents of generous, engaged donors, offer tangible ways to connect with their cause, and ultimately grow their volunteer teams. Manage More Volunteers in Less Time: All the capabilities and flexibility needed to eliminate unnecessary workflows, streamline time consuming processes, and scale the program–including streamlined recruitment processes and effective communications to retain volunteers.





All the capabilities and flexibility needed to eliminate unnecessary workflows, streamline time consuming processes, and scale the program–including streamlined recruitment processes and effective communications to retain volunteers. Demonstrate Program Impact: All volunteer data in one place with easy-to-use, end-to-end reporting to demonstrate social impact of volunteers, secure funding, and optimize programs to make an even larger impact.

"Research has demonstrated that volunteers are more generous than non-volunteers in both the frequency and amount of donations," says Adam Clevenger, CFRE, a partner at Loring Sternberg & Associates, a fundraising and management consulting firm for nonprofit organizations with more than 25 years of experience in the sector. "By merging their volunteer management with Bloomerang's donor relationship management system, organizations will have a more comprehensive understanding of their donors, prospects, and volunteers. This integration will ultimately help them identify the most promising opportunities for fundraising efforts."

"With this latest release of Bloomerang Volunteer and its completed integration with our donor management solution, it's easier than ever for nonprofits to turn volunteers into donors and donors into volunteers–creating super supporters–people who give both time and money to causes," says Tammy Hammond, chief product officer at Bloomerang. "We're thrilled to offer up a complete solution that can help nonprofits build and grow a reliable network of giving through a single, unified platform."

Bloomerang Volunteer and its completed integration with Bloomerang donor management is now generally available, and builds on a continued phase of exciting growth for the company. Earlier this year, the company released a refreshed self-serve donor portal , dynamic segmentation with its Groups functionality and a variety of new reports and dashboard updates. And in 2022, Bloomerang was named a " Best Place to Work in Indiana ," launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community, and supports more than 15,000 nonprofit organizations. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns.

Learn more about Bloomerang Volunteer here.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

