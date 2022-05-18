Bloomfield Capital Provides $7.0 Million Senior Bridge Loan for Illinois Hotel

Bloomfield Capital's senior bridge loan will also provide for the renovation capital on the hotel. Tweet this

"Limited-service hospitality financing continues to be a focus for us," stated Jason Jarjosa, a Partner and Managing Director of Bloomfield Capital. "Banks have pulled back in this sector, and we're seeing more and more opportunities to provide bridge capital for property improvement plans on well located and relatively new hotel assets such as this", he added.

Bloomfield quickly underwrote the Sponsor's renovation budget as well as the hotel's historical and projected operating performance. The Sponsor plans to refinance Bloomfield's bridge loan with a conventional loan upon completion of the required renovations and stabilization of the hotel's operations.

About Bloomfield Capital

Bloomfield Capital is a direct lender and equity investor in commercial real estate assets nationwide. With offices in Detroit, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and NYC, Bloomfield Capital's team draws from a broad base of commercial real estate and finance experience. The firm provides debt and equity solutions to meet the demands of time-sensitive and complex transactions. Bloomfield Capital specializes in small- to medium-sized financings from $3-30 million in the form of bridge loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments.

For more news and information, please visit www.bloomfieldcapital.com.

Bloomfield Capital Contact:

Brent Truscott

Partner

877-690-7111

[email protected]

www.bloomfieldcapital.com

