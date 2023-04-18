BLOOMFIELD HILLS LOUNGE GETS GOLF SIMULATOR AND MAJOR RENOVATION

Smoky's Cigar Lounge adds $50,000 golf simulator, private membership club, lounge areas with wide-screen TVs, expanded retail space and new furniture throughout

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoky's, the only cigar lounge in Bloomfield Hills, will nearly double in size with a new golf facility, private membership club, additional retail space and renovated main lounge-and-sales area.

The new facilities will include a $50,000 TrackMan 4 golf simulator also available for special events, league play and virtual outings at well-known courses such as St. Andrews, Pebble Beach and Firestone Country Club in Ohio, as well as a number of local country-club courses.

TrackMan 4 Golf Simulator

The new membership club adjacent to the golf center will feature luxury seating, 75-inch television screens and a selection of more than 100 cigar lockers.

Located at 42919 Woodward Avenue near Square Lake Road, Smoky's 1,800-square-foot main lounge-and-sales area also will receive a major facelift, including new furniture, additional display cases, 10 wide-screen televisions, new flooring and ceiling improvements, as well as a ventilation-system upgrade.

The existing lounge-and-sales area will remain open during the expansion process. The store's humidor features one of the largest selections of premium cigars in southeastern Michigan, including Ashton, Arturo Fuente, Davidoff, Diamond Crown, My Father Cigars, Montecristo, Oliva, Padrón, Plasencia and Romeo y Julieta to mention just a few.

Paul and Pete Essa, co-owners of the store, are also builders who designed the new facilities and are managing the construction process. A grand opening event is being planned in May with a series of premium-cigar events to be scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.

Smoky's also offers more than 30 of its own house-branded cigars by Oliva along with a wide range of humidors, lighters, ash trays, cutters and other cigar accessories.

"We're especially excited about the addition of a golf simulator," Paul Essa said. "The TrackMan 4 is the Ferrari of golf simulators and will provide simulated play on more than 300 golf courses, including local-club courses such as Franklin Hills, Meadowbrook, Orchard Lake and Wabeek."

Smoky's will be the only public cigar lounge in Michigan equipped with a TrackMan golf simulator, according to Zeke Schwartz, TrackMan's Great Lakes regional sales manager.

He noted that the TrackMan 4 was rated as "Best Golf Simulator Overall" for 2023 on Forbes.com and is used by nearly 90 percent of all PGA-tour professionals. The simulator uses doppler radar and a multi-camera system to provide accurate swing data and ball-flight tracking.

"Since the simulator at Smoky's offers play with high-definition graphics at more than 30 PGA tour stops, it will be possible to play along with the pros on 'game day' while enjoying a cigar in Bloomfield Hills," Schwartz added.

More information about Smoky's is available at www.smokysfinecigars.com.

About Smoky's Cigar Lounge

Smoky's Cigar Lounge is a full-service cigar shop featuring premium cigars and top-brand cigar accessories. Established in 1991 and located in Oakland County, it is the only cigar shop in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

The staff at Smoky's Fine Cigars boasts a wealth of premium-cigar knowledge that has helped build a loyal customer base over the years. Available membership services include personal cigar lockers, discounts on cigars and cigar accessories, and access to a private-member lounge.

