Bloomfilter Unveils Agent Miner App to Observe & Govern Agents

Company to debut new capabilities at Celosphere 2025 in Munich

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfilter, the award-winning provider of software development intelligence solutions, announced the launch of the Celonis Agent Miner by Bloomfilter app, a breakthrough that enables enterprises to govern, measure, and optimize how AI agents and humans work together. The company will debut the solution publicly at Celosphere 2025, the unmissable Process Intelligence event hosted by Celonis and taking place November 3–5 in Munich, Germany.

"We are thrilled to partner with Celonis in using process intelligence to turn agentic confusion into orchestrated collaboration between humans and machines," remarked Erik Severinghaus, the Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Bloomfilter.

Solving the Coordination Crisis of Agentic Development

Enterprises are rushing to deploy AI agents into their knowledge work, but according to a recent MIT study, 95% of AI pilots still fail to reach production. The primary reason is the difficulty of integrating agentic workers into their processes and the inability of agents to learn and improve over time.

The Celonis Agent Miner by Bloomfilter app solves this coordination breakdown by:

Process-mining proprietary data behind the firewall, extracting the necessary process information to ensure agent activity aligns with business goals.

extracting the necessary process information to ensure agent activity aligns with business goals. Combining process data from traditional system event logs and now agentic event logs into a unified view of how work happens in a hybrid environment.

into a unified view of how work happens in a hybrid environment. Feeding process intelligence back into the AI stack to improve agent prompts through LLM fine-tuning, vocabulary through Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), and decision weighting through the use of Model Context Protocol (MCP).

"We understand the critical nature of governance and security to the AI transition," said Aaron Fulkerson, CEO of Opaque and a Bloomfilter customer. "We are excited to leverage Bloomfilter s novel Agent Miner app to help govern our agents as we develop the Confidential Compute infrastructure necessary for trusted AI."

"The future of software development, and business processes more broadly, lies at the intersection of the human and digital worker" remarked Choon Aun Quek, Chief Growth Officer of KMS Technologies, a Bloomfilter customer and partner. "Bloomfilter helps us be the best in the world at helping our customers transform and prepare for the agentic future."

At Celosphere, Bloomfilter will demonstrate how the app enables process-aware agents across business processes including the software development lifecycle (SDLC). The new capabilities will show how teams can:

Quantify the ROI of AI-enabled processes.

Govern autonomous agents alongside humans in hybrid processes.

Leverage process intelligence to improve the effectiveness of agentic workers.

"We believe AI won't achieve its enterprise potential without process intelligence. We're excited to see our partner Bloomfilter use this intelligence to pioneer a new frontier—using our platform to understand and govern the behavior of AI agents." said Eugenio Cassiano, SVP of the Strategy and Innovation Group at Celonis.

The Celonis Agent Miner by Bloomfilter app is the latest addition to the Celonis Platform Apps Program. The program provides pre-built, domain-specific solutions created by trusted partners with deep industry knowledge and built on the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform.

About Bloomfilter

Bloomfilter is the process intelligence platform for software development and other agentic workflows. The Bloomfilter platform process-mines humans and agents in complex business environments.

Founded: 2022



Headquarters: Chicago, IL



Website: www.bloomfilter.ai

