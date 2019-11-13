Bloomin' Blinds and Dispatch Team Up to Revolutionize the Home Service and Booking Experience

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomin' Blinds, a leading nationwide provider of blind installation and repair services, has partnered with service experience platform Dispatch to modernize their customer journey. Family owned and operated since 2001, Bloomin' Blinds has set itself apart from other providers with its convenient mobile service model and emphasis on extraordinary customer experiences.

By partnering with Dispatch, the franchise can now provide a seamless booking experience, last-mile tracking/notifications, and automated social profile management to its customers. "Dispatch gives us exactly what we're looking for — helping us to make our service experience seamless," said Bloomin' Blinds CEO Kelsey Stuart. "On top of that, their platform was highly flexible and has been so easy to integrate with our existing systems."

Helping to formalize the multi-year partnership was Krista Avantini, Dispatch's Director of Emerging Franchise Brands, who described the relationship as "an amazing opportunity to provide Bloomin' Blinds' network of business owners with a comprehensive solution -- while simultaneously delivering a modernized experience to their customers."

Charlie Hadlow, Dispatch Head of Marketing, added that "Bloomin' Blinds is a truly unique company that prioritizes customer experience and value; we are thrilled to help them further innovate their approach to the market."

About Bloomin' Blinds

Bloomin' Blinds has been the name customers have trusted for blinds repairs and installation services since 2001. Our team has developed a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction thanks to years of consistent quality, friendly team members, affordable prices, and a wide range of products and services. And the best part: we bring them all directly to you in our mobile service vans that are fully-equipped to handle all your service needs! For more information, visit www. bloominblinds.com .

About Dispatch

Dispatch, headquartered in Boston, is one of the fastest-growing companies in America . Leveraging its unifying platform and industry-leading technology integrations, Dispatch helps top brands manage decentralized service provider networks and gain visibility into operations across multiple locations. Most importantly, brands partner with Dispatch to provide consistent, extraordinary customer experiences -- with critical experiential data captured on-site that powers powerful analytics for business leaders. Focus industries include Home Service Franchises, Home Warranty, Retail Services, and Manufacturing -- with customers including Roof Maxx, Handyman Matters, Carrier, Merry Maids, American Home Shield, Rheem, Handyman Connection, Sub-Zero, and many more. For more information about Dispatch's offerings or company culture , visit www.dispatch.me .

