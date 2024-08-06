Bloomin' Blinds Announces New CEO Alongside Debut of Revolutionary Technology Launch

National window treatment franchise frames up next era of growth and innovation

Strengthens executive bench with appointment of Jeff Wharton to CEO

Launches BloomScale, a vertically integrated, owned, proprietary technology platform set to rollout Q1 of 2025

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to bolster its growth strategy and strengthen the brand amid its evolution from a family-operated business, Bloomin' Blinds announces the appointment of former Executive Vice President, Jeff Wharton, to CEO. This news comes alongside the launch of a propriety all-up tech stack, aptly named BloomScale, that is set to revolutionize the industry and elevate the brand to new heights. Together, this sets the stage for rapid development and innovation, allowing Bloomin' Blinds to seamlessly deliver results, profitability, and growth for its franchisees.

CEO Appointment & Brand Evolution

Wharton boasts an impressive resume, holding various leadership roles, primarily in home improvement products, including custom window coverings. Stepping into the CEO role is a natural progression, building on his accomplishments with the company serving as Bloomin' Blinds Executive Vice President.

"I have tremendous respect for this brand and leadership team, and am humbled to step into this role as we drive our stellar reputation forward and catapult Bloomin' Blinds into the national spotlight," said Wharton. "Key areas of focus include successfully deploying our proprietary AI operating system, streamlining operations, and building-out our product offering and vendor partnerships to maximize profitability potential."

Since its inception in 2001, Bloomin' Blinds has operated as a family business, with brothers Kelsey, Kris, and Kevin Stuart at the helm. The trio has since grown the franchise to more than 80 units, spanning over 150 territories in 35 states with impressive year-over-year systemwide sales growth.

After years of infrastructure enhancements, strengthened systems, and industry-leading innovations, the brand has quietly laid the foundation for tremendous growth. The appointment of Wharton to CEO signals the next era of the brand's evolution. Kelsey moves into the role of CDO, while Kris and Kevin remain COO and CTO, respectively. The brand's culture of family and core values continues to act as a strategic compass, guiding innovation.

"To say Jeff is deserving of the CEO role would be an understatement," said Kelsey Stuart. "He embodies our culture and has what it takes evolve Bloomin' Blinds into a performance-driven brand that continues to revolve around putting people first. I'm confident Jeff will be a driving force behind our continued success and future as a tech-forward brand."

BloomScale – Unlocking the Power of AI

Alongside the CEO announcement is the launch of BloomScale, designed to improve the customer experience while simplifying operations for franchisees and team members. Key details include:

The vertically integrated, owned, proprietary technology platform was created in partnership with Revscale AI and is currently in beta testing, set to rollout systemwide in Q1 of 2025.

BloomScale automates inbound and outbound sales, growth marketing, product configuration, EDI ordering, KPI management, merchant service integration, as well as technical and customer support.

With advanced AI capabilities, BloomScale provides immense operational improvements, such as: AI-powered call center via small language models and customized avatars designed to be brand experts. Eliminating order entry errors and digitalizing the quoting process; improving same-store margins. Visualizer tools that allow customers to engage, interact, and make informed decisions more efficiently, in turn, creating more sales opportunity. AI-powered communication platforms and apps enabling real-time updates on service status. KPI tracking, giving franchisees front-facing access to daily business performance metrics.



"This project is exceptionally noteworthy, offering substantial ROI potential that many home service brands have overlooked because of its significant scale and complexity," said Kris Stuart. "By building the AI platform ourselves, we've been able to enhance the system to abide by our brand guidelines, and it continuously improves based on real-time feedback and adjustments. Our goal is to leverage technology to enhance human relationships, and that's exactly what we're doing with this technology platform."

The purposefully built, fully-integrated solution offers easy deployment and efficient management, providing critical features to help franchisees optimize their operations. By leveraging new digital capabilities, Bloomin' Blinds is poised to challenge competitors and achieve robust, long-term growth and success.

Franchisee prospects are taking note of the business opportunity. According to the Bloomin' Blinds 2024 FDD, the top 50% of units saw an average net sale of $803,784, with the average of the top third exceeding $1.8 million*.

For more information on the Bloomin' Blinds franchise opportunity, visit www.bloominblinds.com/franchising/.

About Bloomin' Blinds

Bloomin' Blinds has been the name customers have trusted for blinds repairs and installation services since 2001. The team has developed a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction thanks to years of consistent quality, friendly team members, affordable prices, and a wide range of products and services. And the best part: everything is brought directly to you via mobile service vans that are fully-equipped to handle all service needs. Serving more than 150 territories across the country, Bloomin' Blinds is on a path of accelerated franchise development. For more information, visit www.bloominblinds.com.

