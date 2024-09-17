Bloomin' Blinds Announces Partnership with Somfy, Transforms Window Treatment Industry

Strategic Partnership Sets New Standard in Elevated Home Service Industry

Unifies Cutting-Edge Motorized Shading Solutions with Unparalleled In-Home Service

Provides Consumers Seamless Blend of Innovation, Convenience, Personalized Support

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomin' Blinds proudly announces a strategic partnership with Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. This collaboration is set to redefine the window treatment industry by merging cutting-edge motorized shading solutions with Bloomin' Blinds' unparalleled in-home service, offering consumers a seamless blend of innovation, convenience, and personalized support.

Partnership Details

"Together, Bloomin' Blinds and Somfy are leading the way in transforming the window covering industry." Post this Bloomin' Blinds Announces Partnership with Somfy

Bloomin' Blinds will now offer Somfy's advanced motorized systems, integrating state-of-the-art technology among all of its extensive range of custom blinds, shades, and shutters.

This combination not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of window treatments but also empowers customers with smart home controls that deliver superior comfort, energy efficiency, and convenience.

Bloomin' Blinds' team of expert technicians will offer personalized consultations, professional installations, and ongoing in-home support to ensure seamless integration of Somfy's motorized products into customers' living spaces.

This commitment to excellence reflects Bloomin' Blinds' mission to combine cutting-edge intuitive technology with hands-on, relationship-centered service, delivering window covering solutions that are as functional as they are stylish.

"Our partnership with Somfy marks a significant initiative in our brand's evolution as we prioritize our commitment to innovation," said Jeff Wharton, CEO of Bloomin' Blinds. "This partnership enables our franchisees to confidently bring the future of window coverings into customers' homes today. By marrying Somfy's pioneering motorization technology with our commitment to in-home service and support, we are setting a new industry standard."

Together, Bloomin' Blinds and Somfy are leading the way in transforming the window covering industry, providing customers with innovative solutions that merge the best of technology with the reliability of personalized, in-home service.

"Somfy is excited to join forces with Bloomin' Blinds, a company that shares our vision of innovation and customer-centric service," said Yilmaz Ozturan, CEO of Somfy Americas. "Together, we are elevating the window treatment experience by offering consumers the latest in motorization and smart home technology, supported by Bloomin' Blinds' exceptional in-home service. This partnership allows us to enhance how people interact with their living spaces, making everyday life more comfortable and convenient."

This news comes alongside the launch of Bloomin' Blinds' proprietary all-up tech stack, aptly named BloomScale. The new, AI-powered technology sets the stage for rapid development and innovation, allowing Bloomin' Blinds to seamlessly deliver results, profitability, and growth for its franchisees.

Franchisee prospects are taking note of the business opportunity. According to the Bloomin' Blinds 2024 FDD, the top 50% of units saw an average net sale of $803,784, with the average of the top third exceeding $1.8 million*.

For more information on the Bloomin' Blinds franchise opportunity, visit www.bloominblinds.com/franchising/.

For more information on Somfy, visit https://www.somfysystems.com/en-us/.

About Bloomin' Blinds

Bloomin' Blinds has been the name customers have trusted for blinds repairs and installation services since 2001. The team has developed a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction thanks to years of consistent quality, friendly team members, affordable prices, and a wide range of products and services. And the best part: everything is brought directly to you via mobile service vans that are fully-equipped to handle all service needs. Serving more than 150 territories across the country, Bloomin' Blinds is on a path of accelerated franchise development. For more information, visit www.bloominblinds.com.

About Somfy Systems, Inc.

For over 50 years, Somfy has been pioneering innovative motorization and automated solutions for window coverings and exterior shading products. With comfort, ease of use, security, and sustainability in mind, our seamless and connected solutions are designed to help people make the move to living spaces impactful for humans and with a reduced impact on nature. For more information, visit https://www.somfysystems.com.

*Source: 2024 FDD – Bloomin' Blinds

SOURCE Bloomin’ Blinds