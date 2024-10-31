Bloomin' Blinds Receives Industry Recognition for Strong Operations, Driving Franchisee Performance

Maddie Koeppe Honored with Franchise Business Review's Franchise Operations Rock Star Award

Corporate Operations Team Sets Industry Standard for Franchisee Support, Driving Performance

BloomScale, Proprietary Technology Platform, Set to Further Enhance Franchise Operations in 2025

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomin' Blinds, the nation's premiere window covering franchise, announces that its Franchise Operations Specialist, Maddie Koeppe, has been awarded the prestigious Franchise Operations Rock Star Award by Franchise Business Review (FBR). This news exemplifies Bloomin' Blinds exceptional operations team setting the industry standard for franchisee support. Operations will continue to strengthen in 2025 alongside the brand's highly anticipated rollout of BloomScale – a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the customer experience while simplifying operations for franchisees and team members.

Koeppe was recognized for her outstanding support of franchisees during the FBR's Operations Summit, a two-day event designed for franchise operations leaders to enhance performance and support within their brands. This award win is a testament to her hard work and the strong operational foundation that Bloomin' Blinds has built to support its franchisees.

Bloomin' Blinds continues to demonstrate excellence in franchise operations by ensuring its team members are equipped and empowered to help franchisees thrive in their business endeavors. According to the Bloomin' Blinds 2024 FDD, the top 50% of units saw an average net sale of $803,784, with the average of the top third exceeding $1.8 million*.

"Maddie's proactive approach and dedication to franchisee success has been game-changing for our team," said Kristopher Stuart, COO Bloomin' Blinds. "Her ability to understand the nuances of franchise operations, combined with her grace, patience, and commitment to supporting franchisees, has positioned her as a trusted resource within Bloomin' Blinds. With the rollout of BloomScale on the horizon, she will pay a critical role in deploying the technology solution to our franchise network."

The purposefully built, fully-integrated solution provides efficient management and critical features to help franchisees optimize their operations. By leveraging new digital capabilities, Bloomin' Blinds is poised to challenge competitors and seamlessly deliver results, profitability, and growth for its franchisees.

"I'm truly honored to receive the Franchise Operations Rock Star Award and grateful to be part of such a supportive team at Bloomin' Blinds," said Koeppe. "Working alongside our incredible franchisees has been so rewarding, and I'm especially excited for the rollout of BloomScale. This new platform will streamline operations and elevate the customer experience, giving franchisees the tools they need to grow and succeed."

For more information on the Bloomin' Blinds franchise opportunity, visit www.bloominblinds.com/franchising/.

About Bloomin' Blinds

Bloomin' Blinds has been the name customers have trusted for blinds repairs and installation services since 2001. The team has developed a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction thanks to years of consistent quality, friendly team members, affordable prices, and a wide range of products and services. And the best part: everything is brought directly to you via mobile service vans that are fully-equipped to handle all service needs. Serving more than 150 territories across the country, Bloomin' Blinds is on a path of accelerated franchise development. For more information, visit www.bloominblinds.com.

*Source: 2024 FDD – Bloomin' Blinds

