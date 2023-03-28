Blooming Night, Perfect Blooming - 2022 International Short Video Competition "Blooming Night" Kicked off

BEIJING, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 International Short Video Competition "Blooming Night" and the Launching Ceremony of the 2023 "Seeing China" Global Broadcasting kicked off in Jinan, China on March 23, 2023 (GMT+8). This months-long global event received a total of 2,876 works from all over the world, including more than 600 works from the UK, France, Canada, Spain, Denmark, South Korea, Cameroon, Pakistan and other countries and regions. The official topics generated 3.98 billion interactions and the cumulative number of views on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other overseas platforms reached 13.86 million.

2022 International Short Video Competition "Blooming Night"

The "Chinese style" triggered by the competition overseas has allowed more foreign friends to know China. At the same time, a group of video creators of Chinese stories and culture have been gathered to create a series of excellent short video works, recording the changes and achievements of China in the past ten years.

The competition selected 19 First, Second and Third Prize Works and 81 Shortlisted Outstanding Works. From March 24 to the end of May, these works will be exhibited on our official social accounts "Our Decade" (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok).

SOURCE The 2022 International Short Video Competition