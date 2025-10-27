Featuring an Exclusive Burberry Collaboration, Immersive Store Windows, and Magical In-Store Experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Bloomingdale's ignites the joy of togetherness with its "Happy Together" campaign — a heartfelt celebration of connection, tradition, and the wonder of shared moments.

From glittering windows and immersive in-store experiences to exclusive collaborations and curated gifts, Happy Together captures the warmth and magic of spending the holidays with those who matter most.

Bloomingdale’s Unveils Its 2025 Holiday Campaign: Happy Together Bloomingdale’s Unveils Its 2025 Holiday Campaign: Happy Together

At the heart of the season is Bloomingdale's x Burberry, a 360 degree collaboration encompassing a festive takeover of Bloomingdale's 59th Street. Burberry will light up the facade in a giant Burberry scarf, wrapping New York streetscape with warmth and joy. The partnership features:

An exclusive Burberry takeover of The Carousel , Bloomingdale's very own revolving pop-up shop and touchpoint for discovery. The Carousel will feature an exclusive Burberry takeover, showcasing merchandise across the store with dedicated capsules in each category . Every element of the shop will reflect Burberry's signature craftsmanship and timeless British sensibility, from ready-to-wear to accessories and gifting. It will also offer guests a fully immersive brand experience , providing a true destination to discover the statement outerwear, and elevated holiday essentials that define the spirit of Burberry.

, Bloomingdale's very own revolving pop-up shop and touchpoint for discovery. A red-check capsule collection across women's, men's, kids', and home

across women's, men's, kids', and home Two collectible holiday bears dressed in Burberry, benefiting the Child Mind Institute

dressed in Burberry, benefiting the Flagship windows and façade designed in collaboration with Burberry — steeped in tradition, wrapped in warmth, and infused with the magic of the season.

designed in collaboration with Burberry — steeped in tradition, wrapped in warmth, and infused with the magic of the season. Bloomingdale's will host a live performance by GRAMMY-nominated, BRIT Award–winning artist RAYE as part of its 2025 Holiday Window Unveil — a night of fashion, music, and togetherness at the 59th Street flagship launching the brand's Happy Together holiday campaign. Set against the backdrop of the Burberry-designed windows and façade, the evening will bring together guests for an unforgettable celebration.

A digital campaign will drive awareness and engagement for Bloomingdale's x Burberry, featuring a homepage takeover and media placements – including out-of-home – and a multi-part email series that celebrates Burberry's heritage and holiday storytelling.

Guests can also explore immersive experiences throughout the store, including:

Studio 59 by Baccarat transforms Bloomingdale's iconic 59th Street café into a Parisian-inspired haven of holiday elegance. Illuminated by radiant Baccarat lighting and adorned with the Maison's signature savoir-faire, the space invites guests to dine, sip, and celebrate the art of living beautifully. A neighboring Baccarat gifting boutique offers exquisite pieces and bespoke personalization for the season.

transforms Bloomingdale's iconic 59th Street café into a Parisian-inspired haven of holiday elegance. Illuminated by radiant Baccarat lighting and adorned with the Maison's signature savoir-faire, the space invites guests to dine, sip, and celebrate the art of living beautifully. A neighboring Baccarat gifting boutique offers exquisite pieces and bespoke personalization for the season. Alice + Olivia x 40 Carrots , a festive takeover of Bloomingdale's iconic café

, a festive takeover of Bloomingdale's iconic café Canada Goose Holiday Pop-up , an immersive pop-up experience, featuring heritage pieces and curated archive selections. Explore the gallery, where every stitch tells a story of exceptional craftsmanship and timeless design. Visit the workshop and receive a complimentary limited-edition personalized keepsake, crafted from remixed materials and complimentary garment bag customization with purchase, available on weekends.

, an immersive pop-up experience, featuring heritage pieces and curated archive selections. Explore the gallery, where every stitch tells a story of exceptional craftsmanship and timeless design. Visit the workshop and receive a complimentary limited-edition personalized keepsake, crafted from remixed materials and complimentary garment bag customization with purchase, available on weekends. "Gift Yourself" Presented by Bloomingdale's American Express® Card: a surprise gifting activation for Bloomingdale's shoppers

a surprise gifting activation for Bloomingdale's shoppers Santaland: Happy Together, a whimsical family adventure featuring Burberry bears and interactive holiday moments.

The spirit of giving continues with Bloomingdale's annual philanthropic partnerships including:

No Kid Hungry (November 1–30): Bloomingdale's is proud to continue to support No Kid Hungry in their mission to end childhood hunger in the U.S. Customers can contribute by rounding up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar or by adding a donation at online checkout. To kick off the campaign, No Kid Hungry chefs and restaurant partners will host special cooking demonstrations in select stores, helping to raise both awareness and critical funds for the cause.

(November 1–30): Bloomingdale's is proud to continue to support in their mission to end childhood hunger in the U.S. Customers can contribute by rounding up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar or by adding a donation at online checkout. To kick off the campaign, chefs and restaurant partners will host special cooking demonstrations in select stores, helping to raise both awareness and critical funds for the cause. Child Mind Institute (December 1–31): Bloomingdale's continues its longstanding partnership with the Child Mind Institute, supporting their work to transform the lives of children and families affected by mental health and learning disorders. Throughout the month, shoppers can round up in-store purchases or add a donation at online checkout. Additionally, proceeds from our limited-edition holiday bears will benefit the Child Mind Institute.

"The holidays at Bloomingdale's are defined by a sense of magic; of excitement and inspiration," said Olivier Bron, CEO of Bloomingdale's. "This season, our collaboration with Burberry brings that spirit to life — uniting two icons with a shared passion for craftsmanship, storytelling, and innovation. Together, we've transformed our flagship into an experience that celebrates heritage, connection, and the joy of the season in a distinctly Bloomingdale's way."

"We're thrilled to partner with Bloomingdale's to create festive experiences that capture the magic of the season. Together, we will be lighting up New York with a giant Burberry check scarf across the iconic facade and curating exclusive capsule collections. With over 70 years of shared history, this partnership is a celebration of craftsmanship and festive joy. It's a privilege to bring the essence of timeless British luxury to such an iconic destination in the heart of New York City." - Joshua Schulman, CEO, Burberry

Link to assets & imagery HERE

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 22 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and four Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Bloomingdale's