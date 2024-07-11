Bloomington Apartment Communities Forest Ridge and Echo Park Sponsor Taylor Swift Ticket Contest for Indiana Residents

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Residential is excited to announce a free contest with a chance to win 2 tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour on Saturday, November 2nd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The contest is open to any legal resident of the State of Indiana who is at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

Sponsored by the Bloomington, IN apartment communities Forest Ridge and Echo Park, this contest is organized to celebrate Taylor Swift's Indianapolis tour dates and promote the lifestyle and living spaces at Forest Ridge and Echo Park.

The Gray Residential team recognizes that obtaining tickets to Taylor's worldwide tour is rare and special. This contest is for the Swifties. People that signed up under multiple emails with several friend groups just to try to secure pre-sale access. To those that waited and waited in a virtual queue only to find out that seeing the Eras tour was still out of their reach. The ones that really want to know where Taylor was on April 29th, that don't understand football but understand 87 & 89, and the ones that can do it with a broken heart. Indianapolis is the final stop on the Eras tour. Here is your opportunity to experience Taylor Swift and her Eras. Are you ready for it?

The contest is underway now, and the entry period ends at 11:59:59 PM Eastern Standard Time on Friday, September 20, 2024. To enter, contestants must post an Instagram photo of themselves dressed up like one of Taylor Swift's iconic eras (Fearless, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore), tag and follow both @echoparkapartments and @forestridgeapt with the hashtag #BloomingtonSwiftieStyleContest along with at least 3 friends, and visit grayres.com/contest to fill out a contest entry form. Detailed entry rules can be found at grayres.com/contest.

"This is an incredibly fun way to promote our communities while giving someone the chance at a 'life changing event' as my daughter's friends' have said. We are looking forward to seeing all the great entries in this contest and sharing the winning entry with the contestants and members of our Bloomington communities, Echo Park and Forest Ridge," says Katrina Greene, Director of Property Management at Gray Residential.

For updates on the contest, follow @echoparkapartments and @forestridgeapt on Instagram, and visit grayres.com/contest.

