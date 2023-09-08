Bloomington Gains New Rally House Store Minutes from Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, happily adds another storefront to Bloomington, IN. Rally House Eastland Plaza is just five minutes from the Indiana University campus, ensuring students and fans all around the city have a dependable source of Hoosiers gear. The store also carries numerous well-liked professional and collegiate teams, along with distinct local apparel and gifts inspired by the area.

Rally House continues multiplying in key markets, including this bustling college town in Indiana. "Bloomington fans have learned to trust Rally House for official Hoosiers gear and tons of other great merchandise," District Manager Ryan Fulton explains. "That's why we're so pumped to bring a second store to this awesome city and provide an even broader selection of authentic team gear and unique local apparel!"

College students, residents, and all other fans will have a blast shopping at Rally House Eastland Plaza. This new Rally House store offers products from extraordinary brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, and more. Customers will also appreciate the wide selection of jerseys, hats, collectibles, and more to represent fan-favorite teams like the Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Indianapolis Colts, and the Indiana Pacers.

Rally House Eastland Plaza has plenty of local apparel and gifts for the great people of Bloomington. Patrons will enjoy browsing local Bloomington, Indianapolis, and Indiana gear that stands out, especially clothing and accessories from the renowned RALLY Brand™.   

The staff at Rally House Eastland Plaza delivers a stress-free shopping environment and phenomenal customer service. Still, fans can browse a complete inventory online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping availability for every state. Customers can also visit the Rally House Eastland Plaza Store Page or follow the company on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the most recent store updates and information.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

