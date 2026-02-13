Bloomington Health Foundation Announces 2026 Bridge Funding Opportunity for Local Nonprofits Impacted by Funding Losses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomington Health Foundation, a local leader in community health advocacy fueled by a mission to empower our community, is pleased to announce a Request for Proposals (RFP) for 2026 Bridge Funding. This one-time funding opportunity is designed to support local 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations experiencing sudden funding disruptions that jeopardize essential programs or services in our community.

Recent state and federal funding changes have created significant challenges for essential nonprofit programs across Monroe County and surrounding areas. Bridge Funding aims to help stabilize these already established programs, ensuring continuity of services for individuals and families in need while organizations pursue longer-term funding solutions.

"Our community thrives when strong local nonprofits can sustain vital services, especially in times of uncertainty. Bridge Funding offers critical support to help organizations continue their meaningful work without interruption," said Michelle Gilchrist, President and CEO of Bloomington Health Foundation. "We're committed to responding to these challenges collaboratively and strengthening the network of local organizations that help our community thrive."

Who Should Apply:

Eligible applicants must be 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations serving the greater Bloomington area and the surrounding region, with demonstrable loss of state or federal funding that has impacted existing programs or services. Funding requests should range from $10,000 to $50,000 and support stabilization, not new initiatives. Priority will be given to proposals that include additional funding sources where Bloomington Health Foundation's support can act as a match.

Application Criteria Highlights:

Demonstrated loss of state or federal funding due to recent legislative or administrative changes.

Funding request of $10,000–$50,000 to sustain existing services.

Clear description of the service's impact and plan for long-term sustainability.

Required organizational documentation (IRS determination letter, recent Form 990s, and project budget).

Timeline:

The Bridge Funding RFP is now open, and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to submit applications as soon as possible. Detailed application guidelines and the online submission form are available at bloomhf.org/2026-bridge-funding .

