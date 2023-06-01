Bloomios Reports Q1 2023 Revenue up 30% Sequentially and 84% Y/Y to $2.75 Million

Annualized Run Rate Hits $11.0 Million vs. $6.1 million in 2022, Driven by Increased Order Flow and Production Capacity

Q2 2023 Outlook of Revenues to Exceed $3 million, up more than 137%

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading white-label and private-label manufacturer and wholesaler of hemp-derived nutraceutical, cosmetics and pet products, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Highlights

  • Revenue totaled $2.75 million, up 30% sequentially and up 84% compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting a return to revenue growth post-transformative acquisition.
  • Ended quarter with substantial order backlog as operations continue to scale to meet growing demand.
  • Significantly expanded production capacity at Daytona cGMP manufacturing facility with the addition of equipment, systems and operations.
  • Appointed Joe Reid as chief manufacturing officer of Bloomios Private Label to lead plant expansion and efficiencies.
  • Customer and product sales continue to diversify following the introduction of a new range of nootropic and nutraceutical products.

Management Commentary

"Our strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth for now two quarters in a row demonstrate we're now back on a growth trajectory," stated Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "We also continued to achieve incremental improvements in operational costs and efficiencies, with this helping to shore up our bottom line from the previous quarter while delivering products faster to the customer.

"During the quarter we continued the relocation of the portfolio of equipment, systems and operations that we acquired last fall to our cGMP facility in Daytona, Florida. The transition has taken longer than anticipated, with this resulting in delayed revenues and lower than anticipated production. In spite of these challenges, the progress we've been making with the new equipment coming online is helping us address a substantial backlog, with this reflected in the revenue growth over the past two quarters.

"Looking ahead, we expect another quarter of sequential and year over year growth, with second quarter sales on track to exceed $3 million compared to $1.3 million in the same year-ago period. We believe this will be driven by our broadened customer base, as well as expanding sales team and product portfolio.

We will remain focused on expense reductions through consolidation and increasing efficiencies with our expanded manufacturing operations. While many companies have been impacted by supply chain constraints, we are not experiencing or expect to have any significant supply constraints. 

"To further accelerate growth and capture market share, we are also evaluating certain strategic acquisitions in what we see as a target-rich M&A environment. In all, our ramping production, order flow and record backlog all support 2023 becoming the best year yet for Bloomios."

Outlook
Company expects second quarter of 2023 revenues to exceed $3 million, up more than 137% from $1.3 million in the same year-ago period.

Q1 Financial Summary

Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 totaled $2.75 million, up 84% from $1.5 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Gross profit totaled $675,000 or 25% of revenue as compared to $640,000 or 43% of revenue in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily due to the increase in the cost of goods sold which was associated with factors related to the integration of the acquisition. Gross margin is anticipated to improve in future quarters.

Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million compared to $1.6 million in the same year-ago quarter, with the increase primarily due to costs associated with the integration of equipment, systems and operations from the acquisition.

Net loss totaled $2.7 million compared to a net loss of $1.3 million in the same year-ago period. Net loss included interest expense of $1.1 million as compared to $186,000 in the same year-ago period.

Current assets totaled $2.4 million as of March 31, 2023, as compared to $2.4 million on December 31, 2022.

About Bloomios

Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and nutraceutical products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private-label and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across 10 categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida, and regional sales offices in Nevada, Colorado and Florida. To learn more, visit bloomios.com. 

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bloomios, Inc.

 Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

 for the three months ended March 31, 






2023

2022







Sales

$

2,754,899

$

1,494,390

Cost of Goods Sold

2,079,595


854,283

Gross Profit

675,304


640,107









General and Administrative expense

506,677


356,977

Salaries

734,995


601,430

Rent

294,519


101,883

Utilities

34,745


27,123

Professional fees

15,407


64,164

Consulting

456,774


237,948

Depreciation

42,043


95,174

Reserve for Bad Debt expense

-


-

Share based Expense

248,718


95,467

Total Expenses

2,333,878


1,580,166

Net Profit from Operations

(1,658,574)


(940,059)









Other Income / (Expenses)







Shares issued for inducement

-


(82,100)

Financing Fees

-


(47,371)

Interest Expense

(1,076,272)


(186,203)

Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(2,734,846)


(1,255,733)

Income Tax Expense

-


-

Net Profit / (Loss)

$

(2,734,846)

$

(1,255,733)









NET PROFIT / (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.11)

$

(0.10)









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC

AND DILUTED

25,414,306


12,849,729

Bloomios, Inc.

 Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)









March 31,

2023

December

31, 2022

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash

$

-

$

-

Accounts receivable - net

561,400


526,175

Inventory

1,761,516


1,772,108

Prepaid Expenses

-


28,500

Deposits

73,198


117,587

Total Current Assets

2,396,114


2,444,370









Property and Equipment - Net

1,485,957


1,526,703

Loan receivable

50,000


50,000

Right of use asset

630,858


57,327

Goodwill

21,865,198


21,865,198

Investment Infusionz

-


-

Other assets

73,169


67,290

Total Assets

$

26,501,296

$

26,010,888









Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit)







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

2,769,712

$

2,342,046

Accrued expenses

1,108,661


1,109,336

Accrued Expenses related party

835,662


163,556

Unearned revenue

329,661


436,887

Due to Upexi

1,334,780


504,058

Customer JV account liabilities

300,000


300,000

Lease liability current

358,812


57,327

Notes payable

531,000


531,000

Notes payable PPP

-


-

Notes payable - related party

91,500


91,500

Notes Payable - Convertibles Related Party

1,909,599


1,773,655

Notes payable - convertibles (net of debt discount)

20,346,169


19,872,470

Total Current Liabilities

29,915,556


27,181,835

Long-Term Debt:







Lease liability

272,046


-

Notes payable

149,269


150,000

Total Liabilities

30,336,871


27,331,835









Stockholders' (Deficit)







Preferred series A stock ($0.00001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 10,000 and 10,000

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively

0


0

Preferred series B stock ($0.00001 par value; 800 shares authorized; 0 and 800 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively

0


0

Preferred series C stock ($0.00001 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 310,000

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively

-


-

Shares to be issued

24,717


3,853,649

Preferred series D stock ($0.00001 par value; 85,000 shares authorized; 85,000 and 85,000

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively

8,500,000


8,500,000

Common stock ($0.00001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 29,949,538 and

14,250,659 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

respectively

441


284

Additional paid-in capital

10,483,670


6,434,677

Accumulated deficit

(22,844,403)


(20,109,557)

Total Stockholders' (Deficit)

(3,835,575)


(1,320,947)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

26,501,296

$

26,010,888

