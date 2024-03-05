Bloomlife and Valley Perinatal Services Partner to Transform High-Risk Maternal Care

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomlife, an award winning women's health company, and Valley Perinatal Services (VPS), Arizona's leading high-risk maternal fetal medicine group, today announced a commercial partnership along with results from the initial deployment of Bloomlife's remote maternal care platform Bloomlife Connects.

Bloomlife Connects combines connected devices with data analytics to enhance access and delivery of critical screening and monitoring for high-risk pregnancies. With an initial focus on hypertension, Bloomlife Connects offered VPS a simple way to connect mom and doctor between checkups. The platform supports screening and management of hypertension using patient education, a cellular connected blood pressure monitor, and data analytics that automatically flag elevated blood pressure readings for clinical follow up based on clinic defined protocols.

"Hypertension is one of the most common pregnancy complications and a leading cause of maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity. Current approaches to managing this disease put an enormous burden on both patients and providers," says Ravi Gunatilake, Medical Director at Valley Perinatal Services. "Bloomlife Connects fits seamlessly into our workflows to provide us with better data, easily accessible between prenatal care appointments, to help us earlier identify poorly controlled blood pressure and improve clinical decision making such as initiation or titration of blood pressure medication."

To validate the impact of Bloomlife's remote maternal care offering, VPS and Bloomlife ran a study comparing patients enrolled in Bloomlife Connects to those following standard-of-care. In that study they demonstrated a significant improvement in adherence to blood pressure monitoring recommendations, along with an improvement in underlying blood pressure control. These results will be presented at the Society for Reproductive Investigation Annual Conference later this month.

"Increasing rates of high-risk pregnancies combined with decreasing numbers of maternal healthcare providers means the patients in greatest risk are finding it harder and harder to get the care they need.", says Eric Dy, Co-founder & CEO of Bloomlife. "We believe connected care solutions will allow us to build a more efficient, equitable, and scalable means of enabling clinicians to screen and manage the health of mom and baby to improve birth outcomes. Doing so however requires technical expertise to develop a comprehensive solution to remotely monitor maternal and fetal health that to date few companies have possessed. We're excited to be the first to bring both critical services to market."

Bloomlife recently announced FDA Clearance of their maternal and fetal monitoring device MFM-Pro, along with a strategic partnership with Perigen. The latest partnership between Bloomlife and VPS, along with the study results, mark another important milestone in their journey toward enabling high-quality, evidenced-based, patient centered care for all moms.

About Bloomlife

Bloomlife is a women's health company designing remote maternal health solutions to improve the health and well-being of moms and babies. We combine connected devices with cloud-based analytics to improve access to care, empower women, and provide clinicians with information to more effectively screen and manage pregnancy complications. Bloomlife's vision is to ensure every family gets a healthy start by enabling doctors and patients to address modifiable risk factors, detect abnormalities, and predict and prevent adverse events,

For more on Bloomlife, please visit: https://bloomlife.com/

About Valley Perinatal Services

Valley Perinatal is a maternal-fetal medicine practice dedicated to creating the best possible outcomes for high-risk expectant mothers. Led by Chris Johnson, CEO and Dr. Ravi Gunatilake, Medical Director, and staffed by experienced maternal-fetal medicine specialists, nurse practitioners, and ultrasound sonographers, Valley Perinatal cares for pregnant women with high-risk complications, co-managing them alongside their obstetricians. This approach has led to higher gestational age deliveries, decreased NICU admissions and hospital stays for babies. Valley Perinatal provides genetic counseling, in-utero procedures, obstetric ultrasound and diagnostics. Obstetricians trust Valley to coach them through high-risk pregnancies to a successful outcome.

For more information, visit www.valleyperinatal.com .

SOURCE Bloomlife