Bloomlife Appoints Dr. Amanda Williams to Board of Directors

Renowned Maternal Health Expert Joins Bloomlife to Advance Innovation in Addressing the Global Maternal Health Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomlife, an award winning maternal health company, is proud to announce the appointment of Amanda Williams, MD, MPH, FACOG, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Williams brings decades of expertise in maternal health innovation, clinical performance improvement, and a steadfast commitment to addressing health disparities in maternal and infant care.

Dr. Williams currently serves as the Interim Chief Medical Officer at March of Dimes and the Clinical Innovation Advisor for the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (CMQCC) based at Stanford University where she is also an Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology. With a distinguished career that includes leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente and service on national maternal health committees, Dr. Williams is an outspoken leader at the forefront of women's health.

"Dr. Williams has a clear view on the barriers to care patients face today and the consequences of those barriers. She also has first-hand experience implementing new care delivery models at Kaiser and creating the systems level change that we strive to achieve," said Eric Dy, Co-founder & CEO of Bloomlife. "We're thrilled to have someone with her deep expertise and shared passion for eliminating birth disparities to join our efforts to transform maternal care."

Despite $110B in annual spending, before, during, and after childbirth, women in the US are dying at a higher rate from pregnancy-related causes than in any other developed nation. Increasing rates of high risk pregnancies demand greater clinical support, while decades long shortages of maternal health providers create barriers to care affecting urban and rural communities alike. These factors put enormous pressure on patients and providers, starkly revealing the limitations of existing models of care.

Bloomlife is at the forefront of addressing these challenges. Their comprehensive remote care platform called Bloomlife Connects, combines connected devices, data analytics, and clinical services to enable healthcare providers to more easily screen maternal and fetal risk to drive timely interventions and better outcomes. In addition to blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring, Bloomlife is developing a proprietary maternal-fetal monitoring patch to remotely assess fetal well-being.

"With increasing labor and delivery unit closures, a shortage of obstetric providers and increased numbers of patients with chronic conditions entering pregnancy, too many high risk patients are not getting the high quality monitoring and care they deserve," said Amanda Williams. "Of the many solutions in the maternal health ecosystem, Bloomlife leads the pack with innovative gap-bridging technology, attention to integration nuance and outcomes-driven, collaborative leadership."

Dr. Williams will serve on the Board as the Independent Director. The election of Dr. Williams to the board caps an exciting year at Bloomlife that included a first FDA clearance for maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring, signing a strategic partnership with Perigen, expansion of their remote care offering from hypertension to diabetes, and a fresh round of funding to support further commercial expansion and their next FDA clearance for antepartum fetal surveillance.

About Bloomlife

Bloomlife is a women's health company designing remote maternal health solutions to improve the health and well-being of moms and babies. We combine connected devices with cloud-based analytics to improve access to care, empower women, and provide clinicians with information to more effectively screen and manage pregnancy complications. Bloomlife's vision is to ensure every family gets a healthy start by enabling doctors and patients to address modifiable risk factors, detect abnormalities, and predict and prevent adverse pregnancy outcomes.

