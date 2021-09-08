Bloomreach Achieves Major Growth Milestones in 2021, Surpassing $100 Million in ARR and Exceeding 100% New ARR Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the leader in Commerce Experience™, today announced it has achieved two major growth milestones in 2021 as the Company rapidly expands to meet the market's increased need for more impactful digital commerce and marketing experiences. Following the close of its second quarter, Bloomreach has now surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and achieved more than 100% new ARR growth. Year to date, the Company has also added nearly 100 new brands, now serving more than 850 total brands and powering over $300 billion in commerce experiences across its customer base. Bloomreach has approximately doubled its employee headcount during the year in response to its substantial growth.

"Bloomreach was founded on the simple premise that every commerce experience can, and should, be incredible. That guiding principle has never been more relevant than today, as e-commerce has accelerated exponentially and our customers have turned to us to deliver commerce experiences that will engage, inspire, and convert consumers that live their lives online," said Raj De Datta, Co-Founder and CEO of Bloomreach. "We believe the addressable market for Bloomreach will only continue to grow, and hitting these massive milestones is an important indicator of that."

Bloomreach's customer growth in 2021 was accelerated by its recent acquisition of Exponea, a leading customer data and experience platform, now offered as Bloomreach Engagement . In addition to signing new customers across its Experience platform and Discovery and Content pillars, Bloomreach signed a significant number of new Engagement customers in 2021, including innovative brands such as: Boohoo, a leading e-commerce group with a portfolio of 13 market leading brands; Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, high-speed rail in America; and Revolution Beauty, a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator.

"The Engagement platform is easy to understand and intuitive, the Bloomreach team is a pleasure to work with, and overall we're thrilled to get underway personalizing our marketing, at scale, with the power of Bloomreach's Customer Data Platform," said Ash Madhav, Head of Customer Insight & Engagement, Revolution Beauty.

Bloomreach also achieved widespread industry and customer recognition of its solutions in 2021, having demonstrated its ability to deliver personalized experiences across the customer journey — engaging consumers to the brand, inspiring with great content, and driving the most relevant discovery of products — all powered by a unique combination of customer and product data. Bloomreach was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021, a Strong Performer in the The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q3 2021, a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for DXP, and #1 CDP in the Relationship Index for G2 Summer 2021.

"Bloomreach has blown through $100 million in ARR while accelerating its growth rate, resulting in six quarters in a row where the company has materially beaten plan and raised its forecasts," said Ajay Agarwal, Partner with Bain Capital Ventures. "Leading e-commerce brands, from emerging brands on Shopify to larger enterprise brands to B2B brands who are revamping their online presence, are all standardizing on Bloomreach's search, personalization, content, and customer data platform technologies. As investors in Bloomreach from the earliest days, it's great to see Bloomreach reach this milestone and we couldn't be more excited about the path ahead."

Bloomreach is the leader in Commerce Experience™ — empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. Bloomreach Experience, the digital experience platform built for commerce, includes three pillars: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solution. Together, these pillars form the only platform that combines the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling measurable digital commerce experiences that drive real results. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer, and powers over $300 billion in commerce annually. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

