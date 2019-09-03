Bloomreach Announces B2B Search & Merchandising Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach today announced it has launched a B2B Search & Merchandising Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. The connector allows users of Commerce Cloud to integrate Bloomreach's site search and AI-powered merchandising tools in their B2B commerce environment, providing their users with even more relevant search results and allowing their merchandisers to focus on strategic tasks while smart algorithms take over the grunt work.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Bloomreach Search & Merchandising Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FR4NYUA1

Bloomreach B2B Search & Merchandising for Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Users of the Bloomreach Search & Merchandising (brSM) technology typically see a substantial increase in their conversion rates. Key B2B capabilities of the brSM product include:

Product ID search

Segment based & 1:1 personalized search

Complex entitlement & contract support

B2B semantic understanding

Multi language support

Intelligent merchandising & analytics tools

The listing on AppExchange now makes it easy for users to leverage these Bloomreach capabilities within their Commerce Cloud environment.

Comments on the News

"We're thrilled that our world leading B2B technology is now available on Salesforce AppExchange," said Bloomreach CEO and co-founder Raj De Datta. "With Bloomreach Search & Merchandising, B2B manufacturers and distributors can see boosted site conversions, satisfied customers and increased revenues."

Bloomreach CTO Arjé Cahn commented: "Powered by Einstein, the Salesforce artificial intelligence layer, Salesforce Commerce Cloud delivers unique AI insights into data objects including customer profiles, transactional data and more. When combined with Bloomreach AI we are able to offer highly personalized and optimized product search & category experiences as well as product & content recommendations. This results in more engaging B2B experiences with higher conversions and improved business KPIs."

"The Bloomreach Search & Merchandising Connector is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by delivering relevant search results and advanced merchandising capabilities," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

"With the plug-and-play connector on Salesforce AppExchange, B2B companies can now leverage the full power of Bloomreach's intelligent search & merchandising capabilities on top of Salesforce Commerce Cloud," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos, a Salesforce partner.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud, Einstein and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach software enables highly personalized digital experiences for retailers, brands, distributors, manufacturers and other enterprises around the world. Its flagship product, Bloomreach Experience (brX), combines AI-driven search and merchandising tools with a next-gen content management system (CMS). BRX accelerates conversions, increases revenue, and provides real time insights for business goals. With a global network of certified partners, Bloomreach serves hundreds of large and medium enterprise customers such as Neiman Marcus, Staples, Guess, Marks & Spencer, HD Supply, and FC Bayern München. Learn more: www.bloomreach.com

