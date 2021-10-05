Bloomreach Announces Key Executive Appointments and Organizational Changes to Accelerate Momentum Amidst a Year of Record Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the leader in Commerce Experience™, today announced key executive appointments and organizational changes to accelerate momentum amidst a year of record growth. Bloomreach has named Amanda Elam as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately, in addition to naming Cheryl Chavez as Chief Product Officer, effective since June. As a result of these two essential additions to its leadership team, Bloomreach has now achieved gender parity across its appointed c-suite.

Bloomreach is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Elam as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to CEO and Co-Founder Raj De Datta. In this role, Amanda will oversee the growing Bloomreach marketing organization and lead the continued execution of its strategy, in addition to driving further business demand and brand awareness. Amanda previously served as the Company's senior vice president of global marketing, having joined in January 2021 through the acquisition of Exponea. Prior to joining Exponea, Amanda served as Vice President, Demand Generation at Blueshift, a Customer Data Platform, and before that served as Vice President of Marketing, Americas and Global Programs at Basware, a financial software company.

"Amanda's passion for results-driven marketing and her keen understanding of the SaaS industry make her an incredible asset to this company. We could not be more excited to have her take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer here at Bloomreach," said Raj De Datta, CEO and Co-Founder, Bloomreach. "We know she will continue to drive tremendous results in her new role, both within the marketing organization and for Bloomreach as a whole."

Amanda will assume leadership of the marketing organization from Brian Walker, Chief Strategy Officer, who has led marketing in addition to strategy since 2019. Brian will now be focused on strategy to drive growth, with responsibility for corporate development, overall company strategy, and market insights. Leveraging his wide-ranging experience across the commerce marketplace, Brian will ensure Bloomreach continues on its path as a leader in the digital commerce space. Prior to joining Bloomreach, Brian was Chief Strategy Officer at Amplience, Managing Director, Global Commerce Strategy at Accenture, Chief Strategy Officer at SAP Hybris, and led commerce technology research at Forrester Research.

Additionally, in June 2021 the Company appointed Cheryl Chavez as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Cheryl leads product management across the organization and brings the vision for Bloomreach and its three product pillars to life. Prior to joining Bloomreach, Cheryl was Chief Product Officer at Duetto, a revenue-strategy platform for hotels, and before that served as Chief Product Officer at Engagio, an Account Based Marketing platform. Cheryl also served as Group Vice President of Product Management and UX for Marketo, a marketing automation company.

"In just a few short months, Cheryl has already proved to be an invaluable addition to the Bloomreach team," De Datta continued. "Her leadership has allowed us to deliver continued innovation across each of our product pillars, ensuring Bloomreach is meeting the evolving needs of our customers during a time where digital is of the utmost importance to their business growth. We look forward to seeing all she will continue to achieve as the head of our product organization."

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the leader in Commerce Experience™ — empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. Bloomreach Experience, the digital experience platform built for commerce, includes three pillars: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solution. Together, these pillars form the only platform that combines the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling measurable digital commerce experiences that drive real results. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer, and powers over $300 billion in commerce annually. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

###

Media Contact:

Bloomreach

Michelle DeMaio

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Bloomreach

Related Links

http://www.bloomreach.com

