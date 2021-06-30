Bloomreach Announces Launch of New Content Module

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the leader in Commerce Experience™, today announced the launch of its new headless content module, Bloomreach Content . Bloomreach Content is built for commerce, enabling marketers and merchandisers to work as one to build immersive e-commerce experiences that enhance the customer journey and drive business results.

"We are very excited to launch our new content platform built specifically for digital commerce, Bloomreach Content. At Bloomreach, we understand how vital it is for marketers and merchandisers to be able to move quickly, both independently and as a team, in order to drive impactful, personalized front-end commerce experiences. Our content platform provides them with the autonomy to do just that, in a modern, API-first headless fashion," said Arjé Cahn, Head of Product for Content, Bloomreach. "As a SaaS-based offering, Bloomreach Content will ensure fast integration and allow marketers and merchandisers to begin working with a content solution that offers the speed, flexibility, and personalization they need to drive a better customer experience."

As consumers increasingly turn to digital channels first for inspiration and shopping, it has become paramount for businesses of all kinds to differentiate through immersive storytelling — content, images, and personalization at scale that connect with customers and encourage them to convert with confidence. To achieve this, marketers and merchandisers must be empowered to work together, seamlessly connecting content and products throughout the consumer's researching and shopping journey. Bloomreach Content closes this gap with three key areas of differentiation:

Fully SaaS : The Bloomreach Content module is fully SaaS, meaning it's nimble, easy to implement, upgrades are automatic, and it delivers significantly faster time to value.

Merchandiser-friendly : Bloomreach Content offers marketers and merchandisers the ability to build and control the customer journey across digital channels — creating, testing, and customizing targeted, on-brand digital experiences.

: Bloomreach Content offers marketers merchandisers the ability to build and control the customer journey across digital channels — creating, testing, and customizing targeted, on-brand digital experiences. Commerce-specific tools: Bloomreach Content users can enjoy fast page creation; in-page product merchandising; page scheduling; an API-first architecture; the ability to launch, manage, and customize campaign-specific landing pages and microsites, and more.

Developers will also find a modern, API-based solution that is easily and quickly integrated and that offers them the agility, scalability, and performance needed to ensure the commerce experiences they support are best-in-class. Together, these functionalities empower marketers, merchandisers, and developers to deliver business results together, iteratively, and quickly.

"BORN and Bloomreach both share a mission to help brands deliver exceptional customer experiences through commerce. We've been proud partners of Bloomreach for a while now, and we're excited to see the success Bloomreach Content will help drive for businesses by combining commerce, content, and creative," said Dilip Keshu, CEO, BORN Group.

"Bloomreach Content will go a long way in helping brands tell impactful stories. Diva-e is pleased to offer implementations with this new Bloomreach product as we both work to drive digital success for our customers," said Sirko Schneppe, Founder and CCO, diva-e.

The new Bloomreach Content module is also integrated with modern commerce storefronts including Vue Storefront , Next.js Commerce , React Storefront 8 , and SAP Spartacus , and supports modern web development platform partners Layer0 , Netlify , and Vercel .

More information about Bloomreach Content can be found in this video.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the leader in Commerce Experience™ — empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. Bloomreach Experience, the digital experience platform built for commerce, includes three pillars: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these pillars form the only platform that combines the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling measurable digital commerce experiences that drive real results. Bloomreach serves over 700 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer, and powers over $250 billion in commerce annually. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

