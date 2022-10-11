Bloomreach Announces Q3 Product Launches, Revolutionizing Personalized E-Commerce with Advanced Features for Marketing, Product Discovery, and Content

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it launched more than 15 new product features in the third quarter of 2022, delivering continued innovation for its customers as the company revolutionizes what's possible for e-commerce personalization. With advanced features added across the company's Engagement , Discovery , and Content product pillars, Bloomreach now offers practitioners even more ways to drive impactful business results , fast ROI, and lasting customer loyalty.

"Bloomreach has long believed in the power of data-driven personalization, and our products are all built upon that core belief," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "This quarter, the teams focused on ways to grow those personalization capabilities even further — across marketing, product discovery, and content — all while making our products easier to use and more accessible for businesses and practitioners. We're really proud of all we released for customers these past few months and are already looking with excitement to what's ahead."

New features launched across Bloomreach product pillars in Q3 included:

Engagement

Contextual Personalization in Banners and Popups (also referred to as Weblayers) : ensures marketers can build every web campaign with the customer at the center. It allows users to scale 1-to-1 A/B tests so that each customer is shown personalized offers, product recommendations, or content they are most likely to convert on, adjusting to customer activity in real-time during each site visit.

: ensures marketers can build every web campaign with the customer at the center. It allows users to scale 1-to-1 A/B tests so that each customer is shown personalized offers, product recommendations, or content they are most likely to convert on, adjusting to customer activity in real-time during each site visit. Personalized Marketing for Salesforce Comme r ce Cloud (also referred to as Salesforce Commerce Cloud Connector) : allows Salesforce Commerce Cloud users to easily connect their commerce store to Bloomreach Engagement — fast. Marketers can unify data in a single view and run powerful, data-driven campaigns in as little as two weeks.

r allows Salesforce Commerce Cloud users to easily connect their commerce store to Bloomreach Engagement — fast. Marketers can unify data in a single view and run powerful, data-driven campaigns in as little as two weeks. Custom Campaign Dashboards : empowers teams to take control of their analytics directly within the app, without depending on IT or data scientists. It provides marketers with the ability to easily create and customize their own campaign evaluation dashboards, down to individual channels, with their preferred metrics and goals.

: empowers teams to take control of their analytics directly within the app, without depending on IT or data scientists. It provides marketers with the ability to easily create and customize their own campaign evaluation dashboards, down to individual channels, with their preferred metrics and goals. Real-Time Page Personalization (also referred to as Managed Endpoints) : makes near real-time changes to a web page, mobile application, or any third-party app at the server, rather than at the time of page load, to deliver fast, flicker-free personalization. In essence, this feature builds a page for every visitor in the segment a marketer is personalizing, so the customer experience always feels fast, seamless, and tailored to their preferences.

: makes near real-time changes to a web page, mobile application, or any third-party app at the server, rather than at the time of page load, to deliver fast, flicker-free personalization. In essence, this feature builds a page for every visitor in the segment a marketer is personalizing, so the customer experience always feels fast, seamless, and tailored to their preferences. Plug & Play Library : allows marketers to reduce the time spent completing time consuming tasks such as creating workflows, connecting channels, and automating triggers. With a library of the highest performing campaigns, automations, and templates, marketers can work even more efficiently, putting saved time into building larger, more creative campaigns.

: allows marketers to reduce the time spent completing time consuming tasks such as creating workflows, connecting channels, and automating triggers. With a library of the highest performing campaigns, automations, and templates, marketers can work even more efficiently, putting saved time into building larger, more creative campaigns. Centralized Site Access: offers simple, centralized login access for businesses with multiple brands. With SSO capabilities, marketers can now log in once to manage all of their brands' sites from a single place. Additionally, marketers can more easily leverage assets and workflows created in one brand by copying into their other brand instances.

Discovery

Multi-Language Semantic Search : understands a customer's search intent to ensure the right results are delivered even if search terms are used that do not match a business's product catalogs, search keywords, or metadata. Already offered for the English language, the latest feature release expands this capability to French and German markets.

: understands a customer's search intent to ensure the right results are delivered even if search terms are used that do not match a business's product catalogs, search keywords, or metadata. Already offered for the English language, the latest feature release expands this capability to French and German markets. Algorithm Control for Merchandisers : puts greater power into the hands of merchandisers by giving them the ability to balance AI learning with their merchandising expertise. Users can configure search algorithms to meet their unique business needs via front-end API calls.

: puts greater power into the hands of merchandisers by giving them the ability to balance AI learning with their merchandising expertise. Users can configure search algorithms to meet their unique business needs via front-end API calls. Product Recommendations for Email : expands real-time, personalized recommendations from the e-commerce site to now integrate with any email provider, meaning personalized product recommendations in emails are rendered in real-time. Recommendations are not predetermined when the email is created, but rather are personalized for the moment when the email is opened and read.

: expands real-time, personalized recommendations from the e-commerce site to now integrate with any email provider, meaning personalized product recommendations in emails are rendered in real-time. Recommendations are not predetermined when the email is created, but rather are personalized for the moment when the email is opened and read. Catalog Management : self-service capability that provides merchandisers with greater control over importing and managing their product catalog within Bloomreach Discovery, allowing them to generate faster time to value at implementation and beyond. It empowers technical users to view, manage, diagnose, and explore data across all the catalogs in their account, all with business user-friendly tools.

: self-service capability that provides merchandisers with greater control over importing and managing their product catalog within Bloomreach Discovery, allowing them to generate faster time to value at implementation and beyond. It empowers technical users to view, manage, diagnose, and explore data across all the catalogs in their account, all with business user-friendly tools. Add to Recall : drives more precise merchandising by offering flexibility for Global and Multi-Query rules pre-defined by search engines. Merchandisers can determine which products should be included in their recall regardless of the Global or Multi-Query rules (including Boost, Slot, Bury, and Algo defined).

: drives more precise merchandising by offering flexibility for Global and Multi-Query rules pre-defined by search engines. Merchandisers can determine which products should be included in their recall regardless of the Global or Multi-Query rules (including Boost, Slot, Bury, and Algo defined). Pixel Monitoring: offers enhanced self-service upgrades to pixel monitoring dashboard that allow users to more closely monitor the health of their pixel integration, particularly important ahead of the busy holiday season. The upgrades include two additional pixel alerts and more granular monitoring for multi-site customers.

Content:

Segment Personalization for Content (also referred to as Synchronized Segmentations) : allows personalization across site and app content by automatically syncing real-time customer segments from Bloomreach Engagement into Bloomreach Content. It enables users to personalize website content, images, and offers based on up-to-the-millisecond behavioral data on customers.

: allows personalization across site and app content by automatically syncing real-time customer segments from Bloomreach Engagement into Bloomreach Content. It enables users to personalize website content, images, and offers based on up-to-the-millisecond behavioral data on customers. External Preview : a new feature that expands on Bloomreach Content's position as the only headless CMS on the market that enables users to both view and edit pages in real-time and also generate external preview URLS. With External Preview, users can now create external preview URLs that offer increased visibility into site changes for those without CMS access and also allow developers to integrate with their favorite debugging tools for faster testing, better optimization, and swifter site launches.

: a new feature that expands on Bloomreach Content's position as the only headless CMS on the market that enables users to both view and edit pages in real-time and also generate external preview URLS. With External Preview, users can now create external preview URLs that offer increased visibility into site changes for those without CMS access and also allow developers to integrate with their favorite debugging tools for faster testing, better optimization, and swifter site launches. Enhancing Content Management APIs: new APIs that make it easier than ever for users to manage their entire Content environment at the API level. New APIs include the Folder Management API and Content Batch Import/Export APIs.

new APIs that make it easier than ever for users to manage their entire Content environment at the API level. New APIs include the Folder Management API and Content Batch Import/Export APIs. Reference SPA for Next.js : a new dedicated Reference SPA for Next.(js) which includes a complete set of reference commerce components and a working environment, making it easier and faster to get started with Bloomreach Content.

: a new dedicated Reference SPA for Next.(js) which includes a complete set of reference commerce components and a working environment, making it easier and faster to get started with Bloomreach Content. GraphQL Services Multi-Tenancy : enhancements to the GraphQL Service API to improve performance, security, and the speed at which updates can be pushed.

: enhancements to the GraphQL Service API to improve performance, security, and the speed at which updates can be pushed. Global Site Management (also referred to as Multi-Region Support for Replication Module): a powerful feature for customers with complex international website setups that makes it easier for business users to orchestrate content without needing special infrastructure or IT assistance. Users can manage the replication of content across multiple geographies from a single CMS environment with a dedicated Control Panel.

To learn more about any of these features, you can watch Bloomreach's recent Product Week event, where new features were discussed in detail.

