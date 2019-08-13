Bloomreach appoints Brian Walker as Chief Strategy Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the leading headless digital experience cloud provider, today announced that it has appointed Brain Walker as Chief Strategy Officer. Based in the Mountain View head office, Walker will lead the global Bloomreach marketing team as well as play a key role in driving the company's go to market and product strategies.

"I'm more than excited about Brian joining our company," said Bloomreach CEO and co-founder Raj De Datta. "I've known Brian for a number of years and he is a truly unique individual: very sharp, strategic with a strong knowledge of the market and a great leader of people. Brian understands the challenges of our customers and partners intimately, has a strong vision for how digital experience and commerce solutions must evolve, and above all he committed to building something really big. I'm convinced that Brian will play a key role in taking Bloomreach through the next chapter of growth."

With 20+ years of experience in the digital commerce space, Walker has served in a wide range of roles including as Chief Strategy Officer at SAP Hybris where he led marketing, product strategy, and channel both before and after SAP's acquisition of hybris software. Prior to that Brian was VP and Principal Analyst focused on Commerce Technology at Forrester Research, Managing Director, Global Commerce Strategy at Accenture Interactive, and most recently Chief Strategy Officer at Amplience where he successfully repositioned the company to compete at the forefront of the enterprise headless content market.

"Bloomreach is a company I've been watching for a while and I'm thrilled to join their executive team at this point in their strategic evolution," commented Walker. "Bloomreach now offers the market's leading, API-first headless customer engagement and content solution. It has sophisticated AI built into its search, merchandising, and relevance services, and its APIs are the most robust and mature in the market. Also, the front-end frameworks and platforms they support and partner with are the most diverse. Today's customers, no matter if they are consumers or B2B users, expect simple, fast, contextual, and relevant experiences wherever they engage and Bloomreach is the supplier of choice for any business that aims to be at the forefront of delivering those."

Walker joins Bloomreach in a period of great momentum: in the first half of 2019 the company grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) 40% year-over-year and signed 30 new customers including top brands like Marks & Spencer, Puma and Pokémon. Bloomreach's strong focus on building a global channel of digital agencies and systems integrators is providing a substantial push with over 400% increase YoY in partner sourced deals. Thus far in 2019, 22 new partnership agreements were signed, including those with global agencies WundermanThompson Commerce, Wipro and EPAM.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach software enables highly personalized digital experiences across a wide range of industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, branded manufacturing, wholesale distribution, B2B manufacturing, travel, financial services, public sector, energy, among others. Its flagship product, Bloomreach Experience (brX), combines AI-driven search, merchandising, and product and content relevance tools with a next-gen API-first 'headless' content management capability. BRX accelerates clients' digital revenue through conversion, relevance and optimization solutions, and provides real time insights to support client's business objectives. With a global network of certified partners, Bloomreach serves hundreds of large and medium enterprise customers such as Neiman Marcus, Staples, Guess, Marks & Spencer, HD Supply, and FC Bayern München. Learn more: www.bloomreach.com

