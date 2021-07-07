Bloomreach Customer and Data Experience Platform (CDXP) Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the leader in Commerce Experience™, today announced that Bloomreach Engagement , the company's Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Bloomreach Engagement is a leading omnichannel marketing automation and experience platform, unifying data from all customer touchpoints and providing marketers with a complete toolset to build end-to-end, personalized customer journeys.

Google Cloud Marketplace offers integrated solutions vetted by Google Cloud, allowing businesses to scale procurement via online discovery, purchasing, and fulfillment of enterprise-grade cloud solutions. The inclusion of Bloomreach Engagement on Google Cloud Marketplace will allow the growing number of enterprises utilizing Google Cloud to quickly and easily find, procure, and scale Bloomreach's CDXP. It will also offer simplified billing for joint customers. Brands and retailers can purchase Bloomreach directly through Google Cloud Marketplace, with no new billing contract required.

"We are thrilled to join Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying how businesses find and start working with Bloomreach Engagement, and allowing them to quickly begin creating incredible customer experiences and driving real results," said Brian Walker, Chief Strategy Officer, Bloomreach. "At Bloomreach, we've long been serving enterprise clients around the world, and to now be included on Google Cloud Marketplace validates our ability to offer fast, effective, and secure solutions to large-scale customers."

"We welcome Bloomreach Engagement to Google Cloud Marketplace," said Amy Bray, global head of Google Cloud Marketplace. "Google Cloud Marketplace will make it very easy for retailers, brands, and other businesses to find, procure and deploy Bloomreach on a global scale, ultimately helping these businesses deliver exceptional, personalized experiences for their customers."

Bloomreach is the leader in Commerce Experience™ — empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. Bloomreach Experience, the digital experience platform built for commerce, includes three pillars: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these pillars form the only platform that combines the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling measurable digital commerce experiences that drive real results. Bloomreach serves over 700 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer, and powers over $250 billion in commerce annually.

