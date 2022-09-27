Bloomreach Discovery Launches French and German Semantic Understanding To Enhance E-Commerce Search Experience Across Global Regions

Powering More Relevant Product Search and Providing Greater Value for Customers,

Semantic Understanding Will Help Businesses Across Canada, EMEA, and DACH Regions to Build Revenue-Driving E-Commerce Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced its Bloomreach Discovery solution now offers French and German semantic understanding, becoming one of the only search solutions on the market to offer this support for customers in Canadian, EMEA, and DACH regions. With increased search relevance powered by semantic understanding, businesses in these regions will now have the ability to create digital experiences that quickly connect customers with the products they're looking for, ultimately driving measurable increases in revenue and conversion rates.

Bloomreach data shows that on B2C e-commerce sites, 15% of customers use site search — yet these searchers account for 45% of total online revenue. In B2B, 40% of buyers use site search, accounting for 60% of total revenue. As a result, irrelevant search results can have a significant impact on the bottom line. To remedy this issue, Bloomreach built semantic understanding into the AI core that powers its entire Bloomreach Discovery solution.

Semantic understanding processes real-world language and deciphers customer intent in order to provide more accurate search results (for example, understanding the difference between a "dress shirt" and a "shirt dress"). One of the first commerce search engines to offer semantic understanding in a meaningful way for English speaking brands, Bloomreach Discovery is now expanding support for this heightened level of product search relevance to additional languages, ensuring more businesses can help customers to find the products they want in just a few clicks. Bloomreach currently serves a number of customers in these regions, including Bauhaus, FC Bayern Munich, Bosch, Carrefour, Puma, and Sonepar.

"Bloomreach is very excited to offer support for French and German semantic understanding, helping our growing number of customers in the Canadian, EMEA, and DACH regions to create a sophisticated product discovery experience for their shoppers," said Aditya Singh, Head of Product, Bloomreach Discovery. "Fixing search on a site can often be a manual process. Our industry-leading solution, backed by more than 12 years of commerce data, reconstructs that process with the power of AI-driven semantic understanding, empowering our customers to create search experiences that meet the unique needs of their business while delivering fast returns. With the launch of French and German support, we look forward to bringing this revenue-driving feature to our customers in these expanding markets."

French and German semantic understanding is now available to all Bloomreach Discovery customers. To learn more about Bloomreach Discovery, which helps businesses create a sophisticated product discovery experience and offers modules for advanced merchandising, smart product recommendations, and SEO improvements, visit the Bloomreach website.

