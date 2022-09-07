Bloomreach Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.

The Great Place to Work Certification is Based Solely on Employee Feedback and Experiences

MOUNTAINVIEW, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work ® for their exceptional values, culture, leadership, and team work environment, among other qualifiers. The prestigious award is based entirely on feedback from current employees, 97% of whom said Bloomreach is a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at an average U.S. company — and 98% of whom said they felt welcome when they first joined Bloomreach.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, and according to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great workplace.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Bloomreach is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Bloomreach is thrilled to become a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. We owe our continued growth to our dedicated and passionate employees, so it's incredibly important to us that Bloomreach be the single most impactful experience of their professional lives," said Ursula Kralova, Chief People Officer, Bloomreach. "Bloomreach is a company driven by its values, and we'll continue to let those values lead us as we build a work environment where each employee feels supported and empowered."

As a remote-first company, Bloomreach has taken the time to build a community that empowers employees to succeed from anywhere. Bloomreach has implemented company wide virtual and in-person events to foster a sense of community amongst employees, regardless of their home base. These events range from Summer Picnics and regular team offsites to virtual fitness challenges and gaming competitions. In addition, Bloomreach is a company that invests in its employees after the onboarding process. The company offers a leadership development program for its employees and provides an education stipend which allows for career growth and facilitates continued learning.

Bloomreach is hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? To learn more about what it's like to work at Bloomreach, read the company's Meet the Team interviews and visit the Bloomreach careers page here .

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

