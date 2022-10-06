Bloomreach Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius in Recognition of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Impact

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has earned a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This third annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to demonstrate strong and impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). All award nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius team, a trusted research and review platform.

"We're honored to once again be recognized by TrustRadius with a Tech Cares Award. We aim to be the single most impactful professional experience of our employees' careers, and investing resources into both our people and their communities plays an important role in that," said Ursula Kralova, Chief People Officer, Bloomreach. "We will continue to work hard to care for our employees and communities and will always prioritize driving positive change."

Bloomreach engages in a number of CSR initiatives to drive positive change for its people and the communities it serves. For example, the company recently introduced its volunteer time off program for all employees. The program provides five paid days off each year to volunteer time with organizations of employees' choice. Additionally, in 2021 Bloomreach launched a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia, a trusted online donation platform, to provide support amid a second wave of COVID-19 in India, where many Bloomreach team members reside. The amount raised was used towards hospital beds, medical equipment, protective, and preventive gear and medication for those severely affected by the virus. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, Bloomreach also has an established DEI committee, which is an intimate group of Bloomreachers committed to building a workplace that is both welcoming and inclusive for all.

To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in both 2021 and 2022. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.

"Bloomreach has earned a 2022 Tech Cares Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "By giving their employees five paid days off each year to volunteer, they allow them to make an impact in their local community. Bloomreach also has a work from anywhere policy, allowing for more flexible working hours, and work/life balance for their employees."

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

