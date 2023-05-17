Bloomreach Earns the TrustRadius 2023 Top Rated Award for Marketing Automation

News provided by

Bloomreach

17 May, 2023, 08:30 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Bloomreach Engagement with the 2023 Top Rated Marketing Automation Award. This annual award celebrates companies that have provided excellent customer satisfaction and helped buyers make confident technology decisions. Top Rated Awards are based entirely on reviews and customer sentiment, and were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius team.

"Bloomreach is honored to receive the TrustRadius 2023 Top Rated Marketing Automation award. We deeply appreciate our customers and this award serves as a great example for what our customers have been able to achieve using our Engagement tool," said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. "It's our aim to make real-time personalized marketing simple, measurable, and fast, regardless of channel or vertical. As we set out to exceed those expectations, this award will inspire us to continue to be innovative and find new ways to empower our customers to provide seamless customer journeys."   

With a trScore of 9.0 out 10 and 179 verified ratings and reviews, Bloomreach is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Marketing Automation software category.

"Bloomreach Commerce Experience Cloud has won Top Rated Awards in Marketing Automation, Content Management, and Digital Experience Platforms (DXP)," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction."

About Bloomreach
Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

About TrustRadius
TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact:
Michelle DeMaio
Bloomreach
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Bloomreach

Also from this source

Ninos Sarkis Joins Bloomreach as Chief Financial Officer, Bringing More Than 20 Years of Experience in Public and Private SaaS Leadership

New Bloomreach Integrations Empower Brands to Connect Their Favorite D2C Tools With Next-Level Customer Intelligence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.