Bloomreach Makes Data-Driven Marketing Even Easier for Growing E-Commerce Businesses

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced Bloomreach Engagement has further expanded its integrations with leading e-commerce front-end stores, making it even easier for growing e-commerce businesses to drive customer acquisition, retention, and loyalty with personalized marketing campaigns. The complete list of Bloomreach Engagement plug and play integrations now includes: Shopify, BigCommerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC), and Magento 2.

According to a recent personalization survey, 91% of consumers are more likely to shop with brands who recognize, remember, and provide relevant offers and recommendations. Yet siloed customer data and manual processes can make it difficult for marketers to achieve this type of personalization at scale. This missed opportunity is particularly relevant for companies that experienced rapid growth in the previous years' e-commerce boom; with increasing customer acquisition costs (CAC), especially through social channels, personalization can have a significant impact in driving retention and brand loyalty.

Using Bloomreach Engagement, true in-session personalization becomes possible for every business, and with fast integration across front-end stores including Shopify, SFCC, BigCommerce, and Magento, marketers can recognize the measurable value of personalized campaigns in as little as two weeks. Empowered by real-time data and campaign automation across 13 channels, they can build advanced campaigns with the highest level of personalization, driving significant increases to conversion rates, email click through rates, and more. For even faster campaign deployment, marketers can also access more than 50 out-of-the-box plug and play campaigns, including welcome flows, loyalty programs, and abandoned cart campaigns.

"At Bloomreach, we understand how out of reach scaled personalized marketing can seem, particularly for growing businesses that don't have a single view of their customers or the tools to put those insights into action," said Michal Novovesky, Head of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. "With a seamless integration between Bloomreach Engagement and Shopify, SFCC, BigCommerce, and Magento, businesses at any stage of growth will be able to easily access the tools they need to build real-time in-session personalized campaigns that attract customers, increase conversions, and build lasting customer loyalty."

For Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Shopify and Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, and Magento 2 customers that would like to learn more about the plug and play integrations of Bloomreach Engagement into their commerce store, visit the Bloomreach website.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

