Bloomreach reveals brX Summer '19: three new capabilities for a headless future

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the digital experience platform company, today launched brX Summer '19. This newest version of the Bloomreach digital experience platform contains three core innovations that enable any ecommerce company to compete against Amazon and was launched at brConnect, Bloomreach's digital experience conference in San Francisco.

As the #1 provider of search and merchandising in the B2B and B2C commerce space, Bloomreach helps brands, manufacturers, retailers and distributors compete against large scale marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart by bringing their business into the search engine.

"We think of brX as the third generation of commerce technology," said Bloomreach CEO and Co-Founder Raj De Datta in his keynote speech. "Gen 3 goes well beyond marketing on the website to deliver a connected experience to customers at every stage of their journey and across all touchpoints. Critically, we're enabling any business to iterate and improve those experiences at Amazonian speed. That requires a fundamentally federated architecture which is natively headless with an experience platform at its core."

brX Summer '19 includes the following expanded capabilities:

brPathways provide a set of guided selling capabilities integrated with the Bloomreach search and merchandising system. Recommendation Pathways enable any merchandiser to deploy and manage best-of-breed algorithms like co-bought, co-viewed, more like this, just for you and past purchases, deployable on a site, an app or an email message. Custom Pathways go way further than this and allow users to tweak the Bloomreach algorithms to customize their guided selling experiences and create experiences specific to their business, such as promoting newly arrived products or assortments, products that belong together, house brands, and weekly specials.

At brConnect San Francisco, Bloomreach also launched its new marketplace where partners, customers and prospects can download plugins, connectors, integrations and interoperability tools for many popular third-party systems.

