Bloomreach Wins International Recognition for its Solutions with 2022 SaaS Award for Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce and E-Shops

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced it has been named the Best SaaS Product for E-commerce and E-shops by the 2022 International SaaS Awards. The International SaaS Awards program aims to celebrate excellence and innovation in the scope of cloud-based SaaS ("software as a service") products. The list of winners were selected internationally and represents SaaS companies from across the globe, highlighting success in every key business vertical.

"Bloomreach is honored to be awarded as the Best SaaS Product for E-commerce and E-shops in this year's International SaaS Awards," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "Innovation is at the forefront of all we do at Bloomreach — we're continuously looking for new ways to drive success for our customers. We're proud to be recognized for that innovation and for the measurable results our solutions help e-commerce businesses to achieve."

Since 2011, the SaaS Awards have celebrated SaaS solutions across public clouds, as well as alongside private, single-tenant solutions, off-premise or on-premise. Companies are assessed on their solutions, innovations, and performance over the course of the year. The winners of the 2022 SaaS Awards represent companies that have proven to be innovative software solutions providers and have overcome increasing challenges and changes within the digital world.

"Every year, we take pride in assessing the compelling solutions and performance of our candidates," said James Williams, Head of Operations, SaaS Awards. "Bloomreach offers a comprehensive suite of services for e-commerce, matched with a passion for innovation, helping well-known brands connect seamlessly with their customers, for a tailored, personalized shopping experience."

Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here.

