Bloomz Partners With EdTech JPA

News provided by

Bloomz Inc

03 Jul, 2023, 17:11 ET

SEATTLE, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, the leading school communication app, is proud to announce its membership in the Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA). The Ed Tech JPA is a collaborative effort to streamline procurement processes, provide competitive pricing, and secure favorable technology contracts for educational agencies and other eligible entities.

As a member of the Ed Tech JPA, Bloomz joins a group of influential organizations committed to enhancing education through cutting-edge technology solutions. The founding entities of the Ed Tech JPA include the Capistrano Unified School District, Clovis Unified School District, Fullerton School District, El Dorado County Office of Education, Irvine Unified School District, San Juan Unified School District, and San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

"We are thrilled to become a member of the Ed Tech JPA and work alongside such esteemed educational agencies," said Chaks Appalabattula, CEO of Bloomz. "At Bloomz, our mission is to foster seamless communication and collaboration between teachers, parents, and administrators. By joining forces with the Ed Tech JPA, we can ensure that our innovative solutions reach a broader audience and have an even more significant impact on education."

The Ed Tech JPA provides a platform for member agencies to combine their purchasing power and coordinate consortium purchases of high-quality products and services. These collaborations lead to significant cost savings for educational institutions while promoting equitable access to technology resources.

Bloomz is the leading parent communication app, offering an all-in-one solution for parent-teacher communication, classroom organization, and community engagement. With Bloomz, teachers and administrators can communicate seamlessly with parents, share educational resources, track student behavior, manage calendar events, and coordinate volunteer activities—all in one platform. Bloomz is dedicated to empowering parents, enhancing student outcomes, and fostering community in classrooms worldwide.

SOURCE Bloomz Inc

