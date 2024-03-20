Bloomz Partners with GG4L and Vonage to Enhance Mass Notifications and Auto Notice Capabilities in its Districtwide Communication Platform

REDMOND, Wash., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomz announced a new partnership with Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) to utilize Vonage communications APIs for video, voice, and SMS text messaging within the Bloomz platform. This partnership will allow Bloomz to enhance its technology and offer highly scalable, AI-powered, human-like, instantaneous mass notifications and auto notices such as attendance notifications, bus route updates, and lunch balance notifications.

The collaboration will implement GG4L's iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) and Vonage communications APIs for communications in a secure environment and allow Bloomz to offer superior video, voice, and messaging capabilities throughout its district communication solution.

This enhanced offering includes secure data integration, end-user provisioning, communications, and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) as a verification capabilities solution. Vonage Communications' APIs enable Bloomz to create superior customer experiences with flexible, intelligent, and personal interactions made possible by advanced technology that ensures that schools can communicate easily, securely, and safely.

"This technology, integrated into our innovative, easy-to-use, award-winning classroom and behavior platform, delivers two-way, translated voice and text notifications at scale to meet the instantaneous demands of districts for emergency communications and automated notifications for everyday school-to-home engagement," said Chakrapani Appalabattula, CEO and founder of Bloomz. "Our partnership with GG4L and Vonage allows our platform to deliver on our promise of a unified, one-stop communication solution for school districts."

"GG4L is pleased to help expand the voice and text capabilities in Bloomz' all-in-one district communications platform," said Robert Iskander, CEO and Founder of GG4L. "This is a game-changer in terms of being able to modernize school-centric communications and engagement."

"In an increasingly digital and virtual world, teachers and student families rely on technology to help bridge gaps and improve communication within the education community," said Sunny Rao, SVP Global API Sales for Vonage. "We are pleased to partner with GG4L to help Bloomz leverage Vonage APIs to scale and embed voice and messaging capabilities into the robust Bloomz platform, adding a layer of privacy and protection—as well as engagement between teachers, students, and families—that is critical to providing the future of education to today's students."

About Bloomz

Bloomz is the leading parent communication app, offering an all-in-one solution for parent-teacher communication, classroom organization, and community engagement. With Bloomz, teachers and administrators can communicate seamlessly with parents, share educational resources, track student behavior, manage calendar events, and coordinate volunteer activities—all in one platform. Bloomz is dedicated to empowering parents, enhancing student outcomes, and fostering community in classrooms worldwide.

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), a Public Benefit Corporation

Global Grid for Learning ( GG4L ) was founded in 2018 as a Public Benefit Corporation. GG4L's data exchange platform, School Passport, serves over 36,000 schools, 18 million students, and hundreds of edtech vendors. GG4L advocates for open standards-based data integrations, governed PII-free data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance while providing the Vonage CPaaS solution to EdTech vendors.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely—providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

SOURCE Bloomz Inc