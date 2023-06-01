Bloomz to Attend ISTE Conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, the all-in-one district communication and classroom management app, are thrilled to announce that they will attend and be a vendor at the ISTE conference this year in Philadelphia from June 25th - 28th.

Visit Bloomz at booth #2557 to learn more about their communication and classroom management app and to participate in their exciting Ipad giveaway!
As the premier conference in the field of education, ISTE 2024 brings together educators, technology specialists, and researchers from around the world to collaborate and exchange knowledge on innovative approaches to teaching and learning. With a focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and gamification, the conference offers a diverse range of workshops, seminars, and keynote speeches designed to explore the possibilities of technology in education. Bloomz will be at booth #2557 and encourage visitors to come by and learn more about how the app can help transform their school communication.

Bloomz is the unified parent-teacher communication app that increases parental engagement by connecting everyone with one easy-to-use tool. Bloomz handles ALL district, school, teacher, parent, and student communication. It is the complete solution to replace separate tools for different grades and classes.

Conference attendees can win a brand new Apple iPad, which will be given away at the Bloomz booth. Additionally, visitors can participate in a fun marble drop game to win prizes like aluminum water bottles and thumb drives.

Bloomz is excited to showcase the features of its communication and classroom management app, which makes it easy for teachers to keep parents informed about what's happening in the classroom. With Bloomz, teachers can manage student behavior, organize events, and coordinate volunteers - all in one convenient platform.

"We're thrilled to attend the ISTE conference and connect with educators from all over the world," said Chaks Appalabattula, CEO of Bloomz. "We look forward to showcasing our platform!"

