Bloomz to Showcase Innovative Parent-Teacher Communication Platform at ISTE Conference 2024

DENVER, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, the leading parent-teacher communication app, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference in Denver. The event, renowned for highlighting cutting-edge technology solutions in education, will see Bloomz showcasing its groundbreaking platform at Booth 2201.

With a focus on enhancing the home-to-school connection, Bloomz offers a comprehensive communication tool that revolutionizes how teachers and parents collaborate to support student learning. Schools and educators nationwide have embraced Bloomz for its user-friendly interface, robust feature set, and commitment to fostering a strong partnership between home and classroom.

Bloomz is proud to launch Version 3.0: an intelligent communication management platform that leverages AI to streamline communication processes and connect structured data more efficiently. Additionally, a reimagined customer success strategy offers personalized onboarding and training to meet specific district needs, supported by out-of-the-box integrations for seamless implementation.

Visitors to Booth 2201 can expect to experience live demonstrations of Bloomz's latest features, learn about case studies showcasing its impact on parent engagement and student success, and engage with the team behind the magic. Bloomz representatives will be on hand to answer questions, provide insights, and explore how the platform can revolutionize communication within their educational communities.

"We are thrilled to be a part of ISTE 2022 and to share the Bloomz vision with educators passionate about leveraging technology to enhance teaching and learning," said Chakrapani Appalabattula, CEO at Bloomz. "Our platform has already made a significant difference in thousands of classrooms, and we are excited to connect with even more educators at this prestigious event."

Join Bloomz at the ISTE conference to discover how you can streamline communication, increase parent engagement, and create a more connected learning environment for your school community. To learn more about Bloomz and its innovative solutions, visit www.bloomz.com or connect with us at Booth 2201 during the ISTE conference.

