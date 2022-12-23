Bloor Group Shares 3 Tips for Marketers in '23, Year of the Rabbit

- Why Integrated Campaigns and First-Party Data Will Dominate

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers face stiff headwinds going into 2023 as a perfect storm of challenges brews. Massive layoffs mean remaining workers have more responsibility; the end of third-party cookies looms large; and ever-changing social media rules create uncertainty.

What's the solution? Bloor Group CEO Eric Kavanagh offers this advice: "Analyze, Automate and Optimize! The analytics industry is white-hot these days, and automation platforms are better than ever. This one-two punch can and will save companies as we ride out this storm."

Bloor Group CEO, Eric Kavanagh

Kavanagh notes the impressive array of analytics companies in the market today: "From big box vendors to niche players, there are scores of great technologies you can buy, and most you can just rent via SaaS. There's virtually no barrier between any organization and quality analytics."

The same holds true for automation vendors. Sometimes called low-code / no-code, this range of technologies has exploded in recent years. There are now dozens of vendors offering robust functionality for automating all manner of manual tasks, thus enabling digital transformation.

To optimize, there's AI and Machine Learning. "Market leaders across the board are leveraging these technologies to eclipse their competitors," he says. "AI and ML are great for classifying things into discrete categories, like groups of customers who like similar products and services.

"But they're also good at optimizing decisions, such as pricing, or the timing of a campaign, or the well known use case of Next Best Offer," Kavanagh continued. "Perhaps most importantly, AI and ML can hack through tedious, mind-numbing jobs that no human would ever want to do."

So, what about social? "Social is as social does," he says. "Each of these platforms is different, and they all have their place. The key is to understand the medium, really know where your brand belongs, and then make sure you execute at a cadence that moves the needle."

The end of third-party cookies means that companies will need to find other ways to attract customers and prospects. First-party data will be key, but partnerships can also yield tremendous benefits. "The old cross-pollination strategy will never get old," he exclaims.

Most importantly, Kavanagh says that integrated campaigns will dominate. "With so many channels to choose from, and customer behavior still in flux, it's important for marketers to cover the right bases. Integrated campaigns can do this in a way that sends a cohesive message."

For companies in the SaaS and Enterprise Software world, Kavanagh touts his firm's own one-two punch: Bulletproof Leads and Rockstar Content! "Check our Media Kit to see how we're helping our clients: https://bit.ly/3BV284R . And remember to be agile in the Year of the Rabbit!"

