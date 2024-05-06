Blossom Dispensary: The Destination Cannabis Dispensary in The Heights Jersey City, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The destination dispensary for cannabis connoisseurs has opened its doors in The Heights Jersey City. Blossom Dispensary , located at 746 Tonnelle Avenue, with easy access to Routes 1 & 9 opened on April 19th, 2024, marking a significant milestone in New Jersey's growing cannabis market. Just 15 minutes from New York City, the American Dream Mall, and MetLife Stadium and conveniently situated in between the Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel with ample parking, Blossom Dispensary is set to become the travel destination for the premium recreational cannabis experience in Jersey City. We are open now everyday 9:00AM - 11:00PM. Order from the largest menu in Jersey City. Follow us on instagram .

Bina Bhatt, a Jersey City resident of over 25 years, infuses Blossom Dispensary with her wealth of experience in management, operations, and compliance. Her deep local ties underpin the commitment to surpassing expectations, delivering invaluable services to both customers and the community. She has partnered Parvinder Kaur, who contributes extensive cannabis expertise from Massachusetts, further enhancing the establishment's offerings.

"Upon the opening of Blossom Dispensary, we're not simply introducing a retail space; rather, we're nurturing a community centered on overall wellness and balance," explains Bina. "Our aim is to enlighten and educate our customers, providing them with a diverse selection of premium cannabis products customized to suit their individual lifestyles and preferences," adds Parvinder.

As an accredited MWBE (Minority and Women Business Enterprise) in New Jersey, Blossom Dispensary underscores its commitment to diversity, quality, and community involvement. Customers can expect an experience that not only offers premium cannabis products but also promotes understanding, responsible usage, and awareness. The team at Blossom Dispensary is dedicated to helping customers grasp the numerous benefits that cannabis can offer.

Our goal at Blossom Dispensary is to create a secure, hygienic, and welcoming community-based cannabis retail outlet, offering consumers reliable and premium locally-sourced cannabis goods. We strive to offer an enriching and educational purchasing journey that informs both our customers and the community about the advantages and responsible utilization of cannabis. As a locally owned business, led by women and minorities in New Jersey, we are deeply committed to serving our community.

