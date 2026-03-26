Blossom Health Announces $20M to Bring AI Operating System to Psychiatrists and Patients Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blossom Health, the leading all-in-one AI operating system for psychiatry, today announced $20M in funding across a Series A and Seed round. Headline led the Series A with Mathias Schilling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Headline, joining the board. Returning investors Village Global and TA Ventures also participated in the Series A alongside new investors Operator Partners and Correlation Ventures. A number of angel investors were involved as well, including the founders of General Catalyst, Flatiron Health, Sword Health, Fay, Elemy, Zip, Blank Street, Assured, Bridge, Birches Health, and Enzo Health.

John Zhao, Founder and CEO of Blossom Health

"Mental Health is the singular most important public health crisis in America," said John Zhao, Founder and CEO of Blossom Health. "Tens of millions of Americans are suffering because of an acute shortage in psychiatric care. By productizing AI to supercharge psychiatrists, Blossom is finally making psychiatry affordable and attainable for every American in need."

Blossom Health's AI operating system functions as the singular substrate for psychiatry, upon which autonomous agents and clinical copilots interact in symphony with psychiatrists. By orchestrating interactions between psychiatrists, patients, payors, pharmacists, referralists, and other participants in the healthcare ecosystem, Blossom ensures superior care delivery, at scale.

Blossom clinical copilots augment the medical decision-making of psychiatrists, assisting them in making the right diagnoses, crafting the right treatment plan, and selecting the right medications. With thousands of patients already treated, Blossom has demonstrated an ability to stabilize and improve mental health outcomes, halting and reversing patient progression towards higher-acuity care.

Blossom's AI agents also remove the administrative burden and complexity of running a medical practice for psychiatrists. By surrounding clinicians with agentic billers, schedulers, receptionists, care coordinations, scribes, medical assistants, and more - Blossom empowers psychiatrists to achieve their best.

With the Series A funding, Blossom will expand its state coverage, contract with national and regional health insurance payors, onboard more providers, as well as invest in R&D to accelerate its frontier applied-AI technology.

"Blossom is addressing one of the most urgent and consequential challenges in modern healthcare with extraordinary focus and technological depth," said Mathias Schilling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Headline. "Their AI operating system is not just improving access to psychiatric care-it's fundamentally redefining how clinicians practice and how patients heal. We believe Blossom has the potential to become the technological backbone of modern mental health, bridging the gap between overwhelming demand and limited clinical supply."

For patients looking to access care through Blossom, click here. For psychiatric clinicians looking to join Blossom, click here. For other clinicians looking to refer patients to Blossom, click here. To get in touch with the Blossom team, please email [email protected].

About Blossom

Blossom is the AI operating system for psychiatry, the all-in-one partner of choice to psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners. Its tools are already used by hundreds of clinicians treating thousands of patients across multiple states, improving health outcomes and eliminating administrative overhead. Blossom's in-network coverage with all major commercial insurers, including Optum UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna Evernorth, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, means $22 average copays, putting psychiatric care within reach for millions of patients. And with most patients seen in under 48 hours, oftentimes same-day, Blossom offers unparalleled timeliness in access to care.

About Headline

Founded in 1998, Headline is a global venture capital firm that partners with fast-growing technology companies to help make their success global. With more than $4 billion in assets under management, Headline invests through a network of regionally focused early-stage funds across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America, as well as its Global Growth Fund, which backs companies from Series B and beyond. The size and locations of these funds allow the firm to see local trends up close, meet winning founders, and lead rounds at every stage. Among the 300+ investments globally, Headline's portfolio includes Acorns, AppFolio, ANGI (FKA Angie's List), Brite Payments, Bumble, Fetch, Gopuff, Grüns, Honeycomb, LucidLink, Mistral AI, Monta, NGINX, Owner, Raisin, Sonos, Segment, SEMrush, and Staffbase.

Media Contact

Kelsey Cullen, KCPR

[email protected]

650.438.1063

SOURCE Blossom Health