BlosumCBD Launches New Auto-ship Program with 25% Discount and Other Perks

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlosumCBD and its CBD products provide everything a customer could want. In their online store, blosumcbd.com , you can choose between THC-free and full-spectrum formulations as well as other cannabidiol products to choose from.

Have you ever had a hard time remembering to take your daily CBD supplements? With BlosumCBD's auto-ship program, it will be easier than ever. This membership is designed for those who want access to CBD products without any hassle or worry. Simply set up your subscription and let Blosum do the rest!

BlosumCBD, a California-based CBD company, offers multiple CBD products to suit everyone's needs and has just released its new auto-ship program. Perks of Blosum's new auto-ship program include 25% off all your orders, the option to cancel or pause at any time and change any future orders. It's easy to sign up for the CBD auto-ship program and start saving money today. Simply select the "Subscribe & Save" button on any of the products you are looking to purchase. Then, choose the frequency of how many times you would like the shipment.

Best of all, with each order, you'll save 25% off retail prices on every order as long as you stay a member of Blosum's auto-ship program, which can include free shipping! This is different from other brands only offering 10% - 15%. Also, you can cancel your subscription at any time with BlosumCBD.

BlosumCBD is committed to providing its customers with high-quality CBD products that are easy and convenient to use. In addition, they offer an exclusive auto-ship program that can help with those busy schedules.

This could be between every month to every two months, whatever the user's preference is. Then your order will ship to your door automatically. BlosumCBD membership is simple and easy to cancel at any time. Simply log in to your account and cancel your membership at least 72 hours before it is due to renew.

The BlosumCBD Auto-Ship Program is a great way to help you find the best CBD product for your needs. Unfortunately, it takes some trial and error to find the right CBD product for you, and BlosumCBD is aware of this.

You can change your subscription orders as you learn more about how your body reacts to different CBD products to help you find the best form of CBD and potency for optimum health benefits.

Users who refer a friend to BlosumCBD will receive a $30 credit when their friend purchases their first BlosumCBD product. After that, if you have a subscription, your credit will be applied to your next shipment and deducted from your monthly total.

Email: [email protected] to redeem your $30 credit.

Remember about this auto-ship program because you can't use any other coupon codes, promotions, discounts, or limited-time offers with the auto-ship program. Subscriptions are not available for bundled products that have already been discounted, and subscription orders must remain active for five consecutive orders to qualify for the free fifth product.

To learn more about BlosumCBD's Auto-Ship Program, visit blosumcbd.com .

About Blosum:

BlosumCBD is an organic hemp oil company situated in Newport Beach, California. BlosumCBD's main mission is to improve future generations' health and well-being, and they do use organic hemp plants cultivated in California. For more information about BlosumCBD's products, visit blosumcbd.com.

