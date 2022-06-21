Blotout Announces New Partnership with Fastly to Improve Meta Ad Spend with Blotout's EdgeTag

Blotout announces its partnership with Fastly to help marketers meaningfully improve the ROI of their Meta spend amidst today's challenging online advertising landscape.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blotout , a customer data platform that solves data loss and builds trust by capturing and activating customer data and putting it in the hands of enterprises, today announced its partnership with Fastly, the world's fastest global network provider, with the goal of helping marketers meaningfully improve the ROI of their Meta spend amidst a challenging online advertising landscape.

Digital marketers are struggling to send signals back to their advertising channels because the tools they use are breaking as the browser ecosystem changes. Respecting privacy means always accounting for the consent and geography of a user. Unless handled correctly, these developments threaten return on investment (ROI) for marketing spend.

"We believe that with a privacy and compliance-by-design stack, marketers can still achieve their goals and reduce their exposure to the increasing cost of growth marketing in a cookieless world. At Blotout, that is the basis of our core technology stack, and, with Fastly, we have a partner that shares the same goal of enabling customers to execute at scale," says Mandar Shinde, founder and CEO of Blotout.

EdgeTag works by building a customer CRM and lifetime ID graph at the Fastly edge using Fastly's [email protected] serverless computing environment. This enables event transformation and calls using the Meta Conversions API that execute in under 2ms. EdgeTag is completely turnkey — there is no need for Dev Ops or data engineering expertise, and it respects user consent. Customers can establish a lifetime ID and enable the Meta Conversions API using their Fastly account, dropping the need for a cloud server. This lifetime ID can be shared with Meta (with user consent) to enable remarketing that improves Advanced Matching scores and ad spend performance.

By executing EdgeTag on Fastly's [email protected], customers gain access to Blotout's patent-pending technology that transforms and replicates data at the edge with unmatched delivery performance. In most instances, EdgeTag improves Meta Event Match scores by 25-30%, leading to a 20-25% lift in return on ad spend. Growth marketers and PLG-focused product managers who spend greater than $500k annually on Meta have the most to gain, particularly for commerce and subscription companies.

"In a rapidly changing landscape, Blotout has made staying competitive simple. We couldn't be more excited to have a partner that understands what our customers need to thrive in this new world," said Emily Friedberg, Group Vice President, Global Partnerships at Fastly.

How to get started for free on a Fastly account

Customers sign up at www.edgetag.io , authenticate their Fastly account, and immediately realize their ROI by implementing the first-party tag using EdgeTag.

About Blotout

Blotout is modern data infrastructure that lets businesses amplify their marketing ROI by restoring customer identity and data accuracy in a post-cookie world. Learn more at blotout.io .

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly's platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. Learn more at www.fastly.com .

