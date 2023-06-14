Blount Announces Name Change to WW Clyde

Rebranding Brings Greater Unity Companywide

OREM, Utah, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blount, the Southwest Division of WW Clyde, is pleased to announce its permanent rebranding to WW Clyde. The move comes as part of the company's ongoing growth strategy, showcasing greater unity across all divisions.

In a move to streamline operations and present a more cohesive brand identity to the community, Blount, the Southwest Division of WW Clyde, is permanently rebranding to WW Clyde. Blount has been operating under the WW Clyde umbrella since 2021. During that time, it has been an integral part of the company's success in the Southwest region. However, as WW Clyde has continued to grow, it has become increasingly important to unify all divisions under a single brand.

"Today, as we embark on a new chapter of growth and expansion, I am filled with excitement and anticipation for what lies ahead," said Dustin Olson, President of WW Clyde. "For nearly 100 years, WW Clyde has been a cornerstone in building the western United States into what we call home. United under one brand, we will continue to forge a path of progress and innovation, shaping the future of our communities for generations to come."

Blount, which has been operating under the WW Clyde umbrella since 2021, has been an integral part of the company's success in the Southwest region. However, as the company has continued to grow, it has become increasingly important to streamline operations and present a more cohesive brand identity to the community.

Since its inception in 1926, WW Clyde has established itself as a reputable construction firm with a commitment to delivering innovative solutions to tough projects. Over the years, the company has grown significantly, with divisions and offices spread across Utah and Arizona.

"We want to assure our clients and partners we are still the same dedicated and passionate team, driven by a mission to deliver exceptional service and build meaningful relationships," Olson added. "This is more than a rebranding—it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to you, and to the values that have guided us during the past century."

The rebranding process will involve an overhaul of the Southwest Division's visual identity, including new logos, a unified website and social media presence, safety equipment, and vehicle wraps. However, the company's commitment to delivering high-quality projects remains unchanged.

About WW Clyde

WW Clyde is a heavy civil construction company with a reputation for providing innovative solutions to tough projects. We were founded in Springville, Utah, in 1926 by Wilford W. Clyde, and are still locally owned and operated. With 500+ employees, WW Clyde is one of the largest—and most awarded—civil contractors, but we've built a national reputation tackling jobs throughout the Intermountain West and Southwest regions. We have specialized expertise across many industries, including transportation, alternative delivery, water, energy, mining, deep foundations, and earthwork. Our reputation is built on trust—delivering what we say and when we say, over and over again, for nearly 100 years.

SOURCE WW Clyde