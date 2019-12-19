Blow Dryers and Blockbusters are Blazing a New Trail in Connecting Cinema with Consumers In Urban Communities Thanks To Wil Power Integrated Marketing

WPIM has now been in business for over 20 years and includes a ground team in over 40 markets. Within WPIM, they have a network of over 100,000 hair salons and barbershops in multicultural and urban communities that he hosts events and distributes brand paraphernalia to. Some of its current and former clients include Paramount Studios, 20th Century FOX, RCA, AT&T, Columbia Records, Lions Gate, Empire on FOX, TV Land, Comedy Central and more! As a result of his extensive and diverse reach, he is able to curate a targeted strategy based on the needs of the client. "Because we service so many types of salons and barbershop, we have been able to hyper focus our campaigns to better suit the needs of the client. For instance, we are able to target facilities where more women or men are the clientele and even target based on age demographic. Some clients may only focus on certain regions and others focus on a much larger scale as a whole. Either way, we are able to scale and guarantee visibility for a host of major brands."