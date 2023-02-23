Blow Fill Seal Technology Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry Bolsters Sector

Feb 23, 2023, 05:30 ET
Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to Increasing demand of the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology industry in pharmaceutical and packaging sectors. Germany was the leading pharmaceutical market in Europe with a total revenue of over USD 45 billion in 2020.
Blow-fill-seal (BFS) technologies use a polymer material to form the container. BFS is commonly used for single-dose pharmaceutical packaging; however, it has yet to be used for vaccine packaging. Blow molding paired with an aseptic filling method allows the container's construction, filling, and sealing to be integrated into a single production line.
Furthermore, the rising demand for qualitative procedures for filling out parental preparation forms raises market value. Growing demand from the food and beverage industries, as well as the growth and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developing economies, will drive additional market value growth. Other market growth variables include the increasing prevalence of e-commerce, particularly in developing nations, and the growing desire for innovative packaging solutions. In addition, rising modernization, increased emphasis on product customization by critical manufacturers, rising consumption of single-unit dose drug goods, and increasing personal disposable income are other drivers that will boost the market growth.
Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry
The key driver driving the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology industry is the expansion of the pharmaceutical and packaging sectors. Blow-fill-seal (BFS) technologies use a polymer material to form the container. BFS is commonly used for single-dose pharmaceutical packaging; however, it has yet to be used for vaccine packaging. Blow molding paired with an aseptic filling method allows the container's construction, filling, and sealing to be integrated into a single production line.
As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), In 2021, North America accounted for 49.1% of world pharmaceutical sales compared with 23.4% for Europe. In addition, in 2020, the pharmaceutical industry invested more than USD 39,600 million in R&D in Europe. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market.
Blow Fill Seal Technology Aids in the Prevention of Medical Non-Adherence
Poor medical adherence has been a significant issue in the healthcare sector for the past three decades, putting patient safety at risk and driving up healthcare costs. The healthcare industry is constantly working to enhance medicine utilization by developing novel drug delivery systems and packaging to guarantee patients receive the correct dose at the right time.
According to an IMS Health survey, inappropriate medication use by patients costs the US healthcare system more than 210 billion dollars per year. As a result of this predicament, there is currently a desire for pharmaceutical items that have precisely calibrated doses, are simple to use, and provide some level of comfort to patients. Furthermore, because of the protective packaging, packaging medication in a single dose with blow fill seal technology provides improved drug accuracy and lowers drug contamination.
Report Scope:
In this report, Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Raw Material:
- LDPE
- PP
- Others
Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Product Type:
- Bottles, Ampoules
- Vials
- Prefilled Syringes & Injectable
Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By End-Use:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Others
Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Region:
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Switzerland
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook
6. Europe Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook
7. North America Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook
9. Middle East and Africa Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook
10. South America Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market: SWOT Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Amanta Healthcare Ltd,
- Unither Pharmaceuticals
- Pharmapack Co. Ltd
- Catalent, Inc.
- Curida AS
- Unipharma LLC
- Weiler Engineering, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG
- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation
