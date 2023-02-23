Blow Fill Seal Technology Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blow Fill Seal Technology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Raw Material (LDPE, PP & Others), By Product Type (Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Prefilled Syringes & Injectable), By End-Use, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to Increasing demand of the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology industry in pharmaceutical and packaging sectors. Germany was the leading pharmaceutical market in Europe with a total revenue of over USD 45 billion in 2020.



Blow-fill-seal (BFS) technologies use a polymer material to form the container. BFS is commonly used for single-dose pharmaceutical packaging; however, it has yet to be used for vaccine packaging. Blow molding paired with an aseptic filling method allows the container's construction, filling, and sealing to be integrated into a single production line.



Furthermore, the rising demand for qualitative procedures for filling out parental preparation forms raises market value. Growing demand from the food and beverage industries, as well as the growth and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developing economies, will drive additional market value growth. Other market growth variables include the increasing prevalence of e-commerce, particularly in developing nations, and the growing desire for innovative packaging solutions. In addition, rising modernization, increased emphasis on product customization by critical manufacturers, rising consumption of single-unit dose drug goods, and increasing personal disposable income are other drivers that will boost the market growth.



Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry



As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), In 2021, North America accounted for 49.1% of world pharmaceutical sales compared with 23.4% for Europe. In addition, in 2020, the pharmaceutical industry invested more than USD 39,600 million in R&D in Europe. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market.



Blow Fill Seal Technology Aids in the Prevention of Medical Non-Adherence



Poor medical adherence has been a significant issue in the healthcare sector for the past three decades, putting patient safety at risk and driving up healthcare costs. The healthcare industry is constantly working to enhance medicine utilization by developing novel drug delivery systems and packaging to guarantee patients receive the correct dose at the right time.

According to an IMS Health survey, inappropriate medication use by patients costs the US healthcare system more than 210 billion dollars per year. As a result of this predicament, there is currently a desire for pharmaceutical items that have precisely calibrated doses, are simple to use, and provide some level of comfort to patients. Furthermore, because of the protective packaging, packaging medication in a single dose with blow fill seal technology provides improved drug accuracy and lowers drug contamination.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Raw Material:

LDPE

PP

Others

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Product Type:

Bottles, Ampoules

Vials

Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By End-Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Region:

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook



6. Europe Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook



7. North America Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook



10. South America Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amanta Healthcare Ltd,

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Pharmapack Co. Ltd

Catalent, Inc.

Curida AS

Unipharma LLC

Weiler Engineering, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

