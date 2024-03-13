Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Set to Expand by USD 19.30 Billion with 3.58% CAGR During 2023-2028 - Increased Focus on Production of Lightweight Bottles

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blow molded plastic bottles market is forecasted to grow by USD 19.30 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing number of merger and acquisitions among market vendors, rising demand for packaged beverages among consumers, and proliferation in adoption of HDPE bottles among end-user industries.

This study identifies the increased focus on production of lightweight bottles as one of the prime reasons driving the blow molded plastic bottles market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for bio-pet material globally and rise in popularity of automation in molding techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the blow molded plastic bottles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the blow molded plastic bottles market covers the following areas:

Blow molded plastic bottles market sizing

Blow molded plastic bottles market forecast

Blow molded plastic bottles market industry analysis

The blow molded plastic bottles market is segmented as below:

By Type

PET

PE

Others

By End-user

Food and beverage

Household

Personal care

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blow molded plastic bottles market vendors that include ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH and Co KG, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Blow Molded Products, Comar LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hub Plastics, Nampak Ltd., North American Plastics Ltd., O.Berk Co. LLC, PAREKHPLAST India LTD., PCE Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Precision Concepts International, Silgan Holdings Inc., Streamline Plastics, Universal Plastics Group Inc., and Valencia Plastics Inc..

Also, the blow molded plastic bottles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global blow molded plastic bottles market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 PE - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner

Amcor

Berry Global

Blow Molded Products

Comar

Gerresheimer

Graham Packaging

Greiner Packaging International

Hub Plastics

Nampak Ltd.

North American Plastics Ltd.

O.Berk Co. LLC

PAREKHPLAST INDIA LTD.

LTD. PCE Inc.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Precision Concepts International

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Streamline Plastics

Universal Plastics Group Inc.

Valencia Plastics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly40ji

