Blowing Past Boundaries: From Clearing Pickleball Courts to Snowflakes, Husqvarna Shares Fresh Takes on Using Your Leaf Blower

News provided by

Husqvarna

17 Oct, 2023, 09:17 ET

Husqvarna brand expert offers leaf blower uses and tips for homeowners to make fall cleanup a breeze

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the beginning of fall and Husqvarna knows nothing says "autumn" like a big pile of leaves in the yard. Cleaning up that pile doesn't have to be a cumbersome chore and with your leaf blower powered up, you can tackle yard maintenance projects with ease. Husqvarna, manufacturer of high-performing equipment for forest and garden maintenance, offers a full line of gas and battery leaf blowers to address every fall cleanup need.  

"Leaf blowers are an essential tool when it comes to seasonal cleanup, and Husqvarna's Max Battery Series Leaf Blaster lets homeowners experience the performance of the industry's most powerful handheld blower – delivering 200 mph of blowing force to move massive amounts of leaves and yard debris," explains Chris Richert, Product Manager, Handheld Battery and Connectivity at Husqvarna Group. "Leaf blowers are a powerful asset to blow through any task quickly and keep your outdoors looking great, across a wide variety of uses."

In addition to its traditional use, Richert offers five tips for using a leaf blower to tackle pre-winter season clean-up projects in the months to come:

  1. Dust and Debris Buster: Remove dust and debris from porches, patio furniture, garages and other outdoors area where leaves and insects can gather.
  2. Lawn Season Finale: In preparation for the final grass cuttings of the season, keep mowers clear of clippings by blowing off excess grass, leaves and dirt that can gather on their deck. Be sure to repeat the process again before storing machinery for the winter.
  3. Skip the Towels: Dry wet cars to a fast and streak-free finish after washes and tackle interior cleaning by blowing car mats outside of the car to remove dirt and debris.
  4. Clear the Court: Use a leaf blower to collect all the fallen leaves in one spot for fast and easy pickup on pickleball and tennis courts this autumn.
  5. Snow Away: Clean off surfaces dusted from early snowfalls by using a leaf blower to blow away the precipitation from walkways and stairs.

Husqvarna is ushering in the future of lawncare with industry-leading battery technology. The Husqvarna Max Battery Series features the Leaf Blaster, Weed Eater®, Lawn Xpert, Power Axe and Hedge Master.

To find the right leaf blower for the job from Husqvarna's residential leaf blower collection, visit here.

About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

SOURCE Husqvarna

