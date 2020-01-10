Blox and Origin Protocol Collaborate to Introduce Crypto Finance Tools for Decentralized Marketplace Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blox, an industry-leading platform for crypto accounting, tax and asset management, has collaborated with Origin Protocol to enable automated tools for helping marketplace operators, investors and finance professionals within their decentralized marketplace. The recent launch of the Origin Token (OGN) on Binance and marketplace platform marks one of the first ecosystems to facilitate peer-to-peer crypto transactions for the buying, selling and trading of goods and services online. This collaboration signals the strengthening relationships between crypto companies working together to securely and easily engage and transact in digital economies.

The new Blox collaboration enables access for OGN investors and marketplace operators with powerful tools to review and export transaction history, monitor portfolio revenue or prepare for tax reporting. By simplifying the syncing and connecting of Origin marketplace operators into the Blox platform, Blox enables intelligent finance and bookkeeping tools to help professionals protect their bottom line. The Origin Platform supports a variety of currencies, including OGN, and businesses must accurately maintain comprehensive records of asset history, track profit and loss, review end of day balances or calculate cost basis. Until today, businesses have never had access to such tools.

"Traditionally in a distributed ecosystem, most businesses are ill-equipped to manage crypto finances using traditional tools, making it difficult to operate effectively. Origin Protocol relies on Blox for our crypto accounting and asset management needs, and now we are sharing these same features and powerful solutions to our users, investors and marketplace operators," said Matthew Liu, Co-founder of Origin Protocol.

Origin Protocol, a startup disrupting the future of peer-to-peer commerce, has launched a marketplace for peer-to-peer transactions, removing intermediaries to directly connect vendors with consumers. Additionally, they have listed their new token, OGN, which allows investors to own a piece of the network, participate in its governance and to encourage new users to join in on the Origin marketplace.

"Businesses big or small that enter the gig-economy workplace are generally underpowered when it comes to managing their business finances, daily bookkeeping, annual accounting or tax preparation. We are proud to provide this amazing marketplace with the tools needed to help their businesses and marketplace to succeed,'' said Alon Muroch, CEO and Co-Founder of Blox.

About Blox

Blox is an industry-leading platform that provides crypto tracking, management, and accounting solutions for professionals and businesses. Established in 2017, the company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in Shanghai, San Francisco, and Gibraltar. Customers of the platform include industry giants such as eToro, 0X, Dash, Aeternity and thousands of global users. Blox's API technology is helping to empower businesses and professionals with the best productivity tools to manage all their crypto transactions, portfolios and assets. For more information, visit Blox.io.

About Origin Protocol

Origin's mission is to enable true peer-to-peer commerce. Using Origin, buyers and sellers can meet and transact directly without any intermediaries. Today, users can buy or sell goods and services on Origin's flagship marketplace without any middlemen, and developers can create their own peer-to-peer applications that implement Origin's open-source standards. The Origin Token (OGN) is an important component of the Origin platform, acting as an incentive mechanism to ensure the health and growth of the network while giving Origin's users stakes in the network. For more information, visit originprotocol.com.

PR Contact:

Michael Soussan

Head of Communications

michael@blox.io

+1-972-050-985-5511

SOURCE Blox