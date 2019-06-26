Blox Forges Partnership With Dash To Provide Crypto Accounting Services And Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry-leading platform for crypto tracking, management and accounting, Blox, has announced its latest partnership with Dash to provide crypto accounting services and solutions via the Blox SaaS platform. This partnership signals a growing need for cryptocurrency companies to investigate and engage with smarter solutions and technology for crypto accounting and bookkeeping services.

Blox has developed a leading platform that intelligently and automatically tracks crypto assets and transactions, helping professionals, accountants and businesses with organizing, monitoring and managing millions in assets under management (AUM). With Blox there is no need to develop expensive, complicated, in-house solutions. The platform was built specifically to allow businesses to save on costs, time and resources while keeping them securely connected to their crypto assets anytime and anywhere. In a world where one human error can affect your bottom line, Blox removes the potential for human error for those relying on outdated spreadsheets for crypto asset and transaction tracking. As more crypto and traditional companies continue transacting and operating with cryptocurrencies, the need to offer smarter solutions dedicated to businesses and enterprises is instrumental for the future of cryptocurrencies.

"Crypto accounting and bookkeeping is a very new term that most companies are unfamiliar with. It is natively complex, especially for navigating taxation, cost basis calculations and even to organize portfolios and accounts. By partnering with Dash, we enable them with powerful productivity tools and the best-in-class solutions built to serve their specific requirements." Said Alon Muroch, CEO and Co-Founder of Blox.io.

Unique to Blox, the platform's network hosts a dedicated Dash node which increases the ease of integrating Dash into the Blox platform. This ensures reliable and continuous performance, support, detailed activity data and 99.99% guaranteed uptime.

"One of the significant barriers to adoption of cryptocurrencies in businesses is the added accounting complexity. It is important for businesses looking to utilize Dash to have access to tools to make the accounting tasks easier across all the services they use. Blox is helping to ease that burden, and our business users will undoubtedly welcome this addition to our ecosystem," said Ryan Taylor, CEO of Dash Core Group.

The crypto universe is seeing more and more traditional companies and crypto companies transact and operate using cryptocurrencies. As the volume of transactions and new companies continue to increase, the industry and even governments, will require businesses to take a more proactive approach to crypto accounting, bookkeeping, compliance and reporting.

"Our own research, business intelligence and survey teams have discovered a key piece of insights. Most companies and professionals are not sure how to engage with crypto accounting or bookkeeping. By providing solutions and services, we will be the first to tap into this market with unlimited potential for growth and success," said Adam Efrima, Co-Founder of Blox.io.

About Blox

An industry-leading platform, Blox, was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in Shanghai, San Francisco, and Gibraltar. Blox provides the most advanced platform for crypto asset tracking, management and accounting services. Blox's API technology is helping to empower businesses and professionals with the best productivity tools and solutions to manage all their crypto transactions, portfolios and assets. Built to support bookkeepers, accountants and finance teams, the SaaS platform offers the largest toolbox full of smart and intuitive features needed for the crypto company of the future. Accurate, automated and secure - Blox is a platform you can count on. Start for free today, or visit at Blox.io.

About Dash

Dash is digital cash, allowing millions of individuals, as well as thousands of merchants and businesses across the globe to carry out blazingly fast, secure transactions for less than a cent. A top ranked cryptocurrency, with a market cap of over $1.3 billion USD, and the rising alternative to bitcoin, Dash is accepted at over 4,900 merchants globally, accessible via 700+ ATMS and 90+ exchanges worldwide, making it one of the few offering safe, decentralized solutions. For more information, visit https://www.dash.org/ or follow the organization on Twitter @DashPay.

