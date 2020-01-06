Blox Launches æternity Node and Integrates Crypto Asset Management Solutions for Global Users

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blox.io, an industry-leading platform for cryptocurrency management, accounting, and cost basis, has announced the launch of their integration with the æternity protocol, a scalable smart contract platform that enables interaction with real-world data. This new integration will provide æternity users with smart tools for crypto tracking, accounting and tax preparation. They are joining industry giants like eToro, Zilliqa, Dash and more, as part of Blox's rapid expansion strategy to provide tools and technology to help businesses and investors better manage their crypto finances.

The current complexities of cryptocurrency technologies, coupled with a lack of institutional guidance for its accounting and taxation in many jurisdictions, has created an industry need for companies and blockchain businesses. The volume of transactions and cryptographic nature of the technology has created a challenge for businesses in need of tracking their digital assets, organizing their accounts and accurately calculating their profit and loss.

"Blockchain technology is expanding at an astounding speed, which introduces unique back office, accounting, and tracking challenges. It requires accurate, secure, and innovative technology and Blox offers a great solution," says Emin Mahrt, Board Member for Aeternity Crypto Foundation.

With support from æternity, Blox launched a dedicated node of the blockchain, to seamlessly fetch and aggregate user information into Blox, whilst providing æternity users with a powerful platform for their token-management. Leveraging the Blox platform, investors, businesses, and industry professionals will have access to tools such as auto account syncing, cost basis calculator, transaction table, collaboration tools, and powerful security. These essential tools are available in Blox's an all-in-one solution to tackle day-to-day finance and bookkeeping operations.

"Most companies today are unsure of how to start accounting for their crypto assets. We built a powerful product that is flexible, automated and compliant, meaning anyone can benefit immediately when they account for crypto or when preparing crypto taxes. This improves finance operations and protects your business's bottom line," - said Alon Muroch, CEO and Co-Founder of Blox.

About Blox

Blox is an industry-leading platform that provides crypto tracking, management, and accounting solutions for professionals and businesses. Established in 2017, the company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in Shanghai, San Francisco, and Gibraltar. Customers of the platform include industry giants such as eToro, 0X, Dash and thousands of global users. Blox's API technology is helping to empower businesses and professionals with the best productivity tools to manage all their crypto transactions, portfolios and assets. For more information, visit Blox.io.

About æternity:

æternity blockchain is a scalable smart contract platform engineered by industry pioneers, with the primary goal of delivering the real-world benefits of blockchain technology to a global scale. æternity blockchain scales through State Channel technology while providing a safer, smarter contract programming language for developers, and was created with large-scale decentralized applications in mind. The Aeternity Crypto Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The charitable foundation supports open-source development of the aeternity protocol and its surrounding ecosystems.

