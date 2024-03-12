Bloxcross Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Financial Infrastructure APIs to Redefine the Payments Landscape

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxcross, a leading provider of payment solutions, is revolutionizing global payments with the introduction of cutting-edge AI-powered financial infrastructure APIs. Through strategic banking alliances and digital asset infrastructure, Bloxcross is driving innovation in the digital economy, providing seamless financial transactions worldwide.

With a strong presence in Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Bloxcross is at the forefront of transforming traditional methods of global payments. Their state-of-the-art solutions are poised to redefine the payments landscape, offering clients unparalleled efficiency, security, and speed. Discover more about Bloxcross and their groundbreaking solutions at www.blox.global.

Adaptive Intelligence Conversion

Central to Bloxcross's success is its proprietary technology, Adaptive Intelligence Conversion (AIC). Powered by artificial intelligence, AIC delivers instant insights and optimal currency conversion strategies in real-time, empowering businesses to make informed decisions swiftly. This revolutionary technology mitigates risks associated with currency devaluation, enabling companies to maximize profits and navigate the complexities of international finance with confidence.

AIC's key feature lies in its ability to assist companies in making crucial decisions promptly. By providing insights into optimal currency conversions, AIC ensures faster payments, enhancing efficiency, and responsiveness to customer needs. Bloxcross understands the importance of speed and cost-effectiveness in global transactions and tailors AIC to strike the right balance for each client's unique requirements.

Blox's Worldwide Reach

Through strategic banking relationships, Bloxcross has established a robust global payment infrastructure capable of conducting transactions in any country, in any currency. With a presence across continents, Bloxcross provides a comprehensive and reliable network for clients to conduct transactions securely and swiftly. Whether navigating the financial landscapes of Latin America or the dynamic markets of Asia, Bloxcross simplifies cross-border payments for businesses worldwide.

"One of our LATAM clients had a ship parked outside Singapore waiting to refuel. Typically it would take a week for the importer to send a cross border payment to pay for the refueling," Diego Baez, Bloxcross CEO explains. "Using our platform, we were able to send the payment and off-ramp to the local currency on the same day."

Diego continues, "The client called us and was ecstatic. Because they didn't have to wait for the payment to arrive in Singapore, they were able to save the cost of paying the crew for delays and avoid the overall logistical complexity."

This success story highlights the significant impact of their innovative financial technology solutions on global businesses. Bloxcross's efficient and reliable cross-border payment services empower clients to overcome logistical challenges and seize new growth opportunities in the global marketplace.

Access to Financial Innovation

In today's digital era, access to financial services is paramount. Bloxcross aims to meet the demands of companies worldwide by providing streamlined and contemporary payment solutions on a global scale. Through democratizing access to financial innovation, particularly in regions where traditional methods may limit accessibility, Bloxcross accelerates the delivery of cutting-edge payment services, empowering businesses to thrive in the modern economy.

Future of Payments Landscape

Bloxcross believes that the future of payments will be shaped by digital assets and is committed to leading this transformative journey. Their financial infrastructure APIs empower companies to develop cutting-edge financial solutions, ensuring competitiveness, and meeting the evolving demands of the global economy.

For more information on Bloxcross and their financial infrastructure APIs, please visit www.blox.global.

About Bloxcross

Bloxcross is a forward-thinking payment provider empowering companies with AI-powered tools to make global payments. With a focus on access, transparency, security, and speed, Bloxcross drives innovation in the digital economy, redefining the future of finance with innovative and easy-to-use infrastructure.

Contact:

Sylia Gallegos

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bloxcross, Inc.